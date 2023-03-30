Another season, another team title for the Penn State wrestling program.

The victory marked the 10th national championship for Cael Sanderson and the Nittany Lions since 2011 — a historic run.

Penn State has been so dominant in recent years that the Nittany Lions claiming just two national champions in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was almost seen as a disappointment after claiming five just a season ago.

While Penn State went undefeated in dual-meet action and won the Big Ten as well as nationals, this season wasn’t without its tough moments and difficult decisions.

The Nittany Lions began the season with Terrell Barraclough in the starting lineup at 157 pounds, a junior with collegiate wrestling experience under his belt. Barraclough was holding his own in the early going, posting a record of 7-2 this season when wrestling grapplers from another school.

Barraclough couldn’t seem to find a way to beat great wrestlers, as he lost to the two highest-ranked opponents he faced. Sanderson was faced with a tough decision, and that’s when Levi Haines emerged.

Haines, a true freshman, was battling for the spot in the starting lineup from day one. The highly touted recruit beat Barraclough in the Black Knight Invitational final, 2-1, and never looked back.

Sanderson finally made the decision to burn Haines’ redshirt in a dual meet with the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes on Jan. 27, essentially committing to Haines for the remainder of the season.

Haines left little doubt that Sanderson was right to put his faith in him and won 23-straight matches before ultimately coming up short in the national title bout, losing to sixth-year wrestler No. 1 Austin O’Connor from North Carolina.

The decision at 157 pounds resulted in a national runner-up, but the rest of the starting lineup remained constant throughout the year.

The Nittany Lions had nine wrestlers qualify for nationals, all receiving a No. 13 seed or better. The lone weight not represented in Tulsa by a blue-and-white singlet was 125 pounds, where Gary Steen had a year that left a lot to be desired.

Steen posted a record of 6-15 in his redshirt-freshman season, and despite showing signs of promise, he was often the reason Penn State failed to shut out any opponents in the regular season.

The rest of the lineup, however, had no trouble stacking up wins and was about as dominant of a top-to-bottom roster as one will see in college wrestling.

Penn State had a couple of relatively close dual meets throughout the season. Meets against Lehigh, Iowa State and Iowa were all within 12 points, but none came within nine of defeating the Nittany Lions.

This was the first season since the 2018-19 campaign where Penn State defeated every opponent by more than nine points despite multiple national championships in that time period, a true display of dominance.

The regular season was highlighted by not one but two dual meets held in the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions hosted and defeated both the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 Iowa in front of sold-out crowds of over 15,000 people on back-to-back Friday nights in January.

One of the coolest moments for Penn State this season came during the dual meet against Iowa. In the biggest dual meet of the college wrestling season, Roman Bravo-Young pinned his former roommate at Penn State, Brody Teske.

Directly following the pin that sent the BJC crowd into a loud celebration, Bravo-Young quickly found former Nittany Lion star Micah Parsons mat-side to celebrate with the longtime wrestling fan and NFL phenom with the Dallas Cowboys.

This season marked the last time a pair of national champion wrestlers would take the mat as collegiate athletes in Bravo-Young and Max Dean. The two wrestlers failed to end their careers on top of the podium, but both had outstanding careers during their time in Happy Valley.

Bravo-Young was riding a winning streak of 56 matches heading into the final seven minutes of his time at Penn State, but he ultimately saw it come to an end when he was dominated by Cornell’s Vito Arujau in the final at 133 pounds.

Bravo-Young finished his career as a four-time All-American and a two-time national champion; he will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the best wrestlers to ever come through Penn State’s program despite the disappointing finish.

Dean placed seventh at 197 pounds this year after topping the podium last season. Dean’s story of perseverance and his emotional farewell to the program will be remembered for years to come.

Dean was a great wrestler who truly embraced what it meant to be a Penn State wrestler after transferring over from Cornell prior to last season.

The rest of the lineup has the opportunity to return next season, and with the possible exception of Carter Starocci, they all seem poised to do so.

Starocci is coming off his third national title at 174 pounds in as many years and may want to move on to compete in the Olympics and/or the MMA in lieu of returning to the lineup next season.

Aaron Brooks may very well be the only former national champion to be on the roster next season, and there’s some debate as to what weight he’ll take the mat next season. The junior has won three-straight national titles at 184 pounds, but a move up to 197 next season isn’t out of the question for Brooks.

Penn State’s three freshmen in the middle of the lineup will be back to recreate some of the success they had this season. Haines, Shayne Van Ness and Alex Facundo had mixed results to end their freshman campaigns.

Van Ness had trouble beating higher-ranked wrestlers all season, until the postseason, that was. Van Ness finished third in Tulsa after being seeded No. 12 and had some wild comebacks in the process.

Van Ness truly elevated his game in the postseason as all great Penn State wrestlers do, and he showed why he can win a national championship as a Nittany Lion at some point in his career.

The postseason wasn’t quite as kind to Facundo, who was ranked as high as fifth in the country at 165 pounds. The freshman had some great moments, such as beating Michigan’s No. 5 Cameron Amine in tiebreakers, which sent the BJC crowd into a frenzy.

In the postseason, however, the freshman went 3-4 overall and 0-2 at nationals, failing to place in Tulsa. Facundo will be motivated more than ever to come back stronger next season and prove that this postseason was just a fluke.

The Nittany Lions had a pair of sophomores at 141 pounds and heavyweight to round out their lineup in Beau Bartlett and Greg Kerkvliet.

Bartlett placed third at nationals at 141 pounds and posted a record of 27-3 in his first season wrestling at his natural weight. The sophomore had competed at 149 pounds prior to this year, and the move down paid off in a big way.

Look for Bartlett to be even more comfortable next season and possibly make a run at the national title.

Kerkvliet fell to Michigan’s Mason Parris for the third time this season in the national finals and placed second on the podium. Kerkvliet was ranked No. 1 at points this season but couldn’t get over the hump that was Parris.

Kerkvliet went 19-0 this season against everyone not named Parris, and with the Wolverine graduating, he should have a great shot at the heavyweight crown next season.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE