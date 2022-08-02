A former Penn State wrestler will be a part of Dana White’s Contender Series

Bo Nickal is set to face off against Zachary Borrego in a MMA middleweight bout on Aug. 9.

Get ready I’m coming pic.twitter.com/vJOwMw2GnI — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 2, 2022

The three-time national champion at Penn State is currently 1-0 in the pro MMA circuit.

The fight will be streamed live on ESPN+ as Nickal looks to continue climbing up the pro fighting ranks.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling lands 2022 in-state wrestler Karl Shindledecker Penn State wrestling acquired more talent after winning the school’s ninth NCAA National Cha…