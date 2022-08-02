Wrestling vs Minnesota, Bo Nickal defeats Dylan Anderson

Penn State's Bo Nickal gets up after defeating Minnesota's Dylan Anderson during the match between Penn State and Minnesota at Rec Hall on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. The no. 1 Nittany Lions defeated the no. 14 Golden Gophers 35-8.

 Jonah Rosen

A former Penn State wrestler will be a part of Dana White’s Contender Series

Bo Nickal is set to face off against Zachary Borrego in a MMA middleweight bout on Aug. 9.

The three-time national champion at Penn State is currently 1-0 in the pro MMA circuit.

The fight will be streamed live on ESPN+ as Nickal looks to continue climbing up the pro fighting ranks.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags