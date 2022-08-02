A former Penn State wrestler will be a part of Dana White’s Contender Series
Bo Nickal is set to face off against Zachary Borrego in a MMA middleweight bout on Aug. 9.
Get ready I’m coming pic.twitter.com/vJOwMw2GnI— Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 2, 2022
The three-time national champion at Penn State is currently 1-0 in the pro MMA circuit.
The fight will be streamed live on ESPN+ as Nickal looks to continue climbing up the pro fighting ranks.
