Penn State is already making roster moves only three days after winning its 10th national title.

Former Ohio State wrestler Will Betancourt announced his transfer to the Happy Valley on Tuesday via Instagram.

Betancourt posted a 15-6 record at 133 pounds last season for the Buckeyes, but he will drop down a weight class and compete at 125 pounds for the Nittany Lions.

The former Buckeye will most likely compete with sophomore Robert Howard for the position in wake of Drew Hildebrandt’s departure from the program.

