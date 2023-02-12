Penn State capped off its Big Ten conference play with a dominant 44-3 win against Maryland to take home the Big Ten regular season title.

The victory against the Terrapins clinches an undefeated 8-0 Big Ten record. With one dual meet remaining, the Nittany Lions are now 15-0 on the season.

Gary Steen kicked off the dual meet against Maryland’s No. 15 Braxton Brown at 125 pounds.

Steen and Brown were cautious versus one another at first, as the two were both scoreless after one period of wrestling. The second period wasn’t any different after Steen elected to start neutral, rather than on bottom to try and get an escape point.

Heading into the final period, it was still knotted at 0-0.

Brown elected to start on the bottom to begin the third period and escaped in seven seconds. The quick escape proved to be the deciding factor, as the ranked Terrapin defeated Steen 1-0 and gave Maryland an early 3-0 lead.

Roman Bravo-Young returned to the lineup at 133 pounds after missing Penn State’s last two dual meets to rest. As usual, Bravo-Young was explosive in his return to the mat versus Maryland’s King Sandoval.

The blue-and-white wrestler took a commanding 14-6 lead after only one period of wrestling, making the sport seem effortless in the process. After more of the same domination, Bravo-Young led Sandoval 22-10.

No. 1 Bravo-Young took down Sandoval three more times in the third period to record a 28-13 technical fall in the third period, giving the Nittany Lions the lead at 5-3. The win marked Bravo-Young’s 48th consecutive victory.

At 141 pounds, No. 6 Beau Bartlett faced the Terrapins’ Kal Miller.

Bartlett and Miller were both scoreless through the first period, before Bartlett recorded a reversal off a sit-out position in the second period to take a 2-0 lead heading into the final stanza.

The Nittany Lion sealed his 5-2 decision victory with another takedown in the third period, which also put Bartlett over the one-minute riding time threshold. With the win, Bartlett improved to 18-1 on the season, while Penn State extended its lead to 8-3.

The 149-pound match between No. 13 Shayne Van Ness and No. 18 Ethan Miller was the most closely contested bout of the afternoon by ranking.

After one period of action, it looked like the rankings were accurate, as Van Ness held a narrow 5-3 lead. The second period, though, was a much different story.

Van Ness rode out Ethan Miller for the entirety of the second period, compiling 2:42 in riding time in the process. However, the difference was a four-point turn Van Ness was able to convert on, giving him a 9-3 lead after the second period.

Van Ness continued to pile on points in the third period thanks to two takedowns, an escape and another four-point turn after a brief scramble. Thanks to the riding time bonus, Van Ness defeated No. 18 Miller with a 19-4 technical fall, extending Penn State’s lead to 13-3.

No. 8 Levi Haines continued the Nittany Lions’ string of wins at 157 pounds versus Maryland’s Kevin Schork.

It didn’t take long for Haines to put his skillset on display. Haines had Schork on his back early in the first period, but was denied by the boundary. On the ensuing reset, Haines converted a single leg takedown, which he transitioned to a cradle for the first-period fall.

The pin extended Penn State’s lead to 19-3 at the break.

The action resumed at 165 pounds with No. 9 Alex Facundo wrestling the Terrapins’ Lucas Cordio.

Facundo continued the Nittany Lions’ clear wrestling prowess with a slew of takedowns through the first two periods of action. Heading into the final period, Facundo led Cordio 15-5.

Cordio elected to start on the bottom to start the third period, which would eventually seal his fate unbeknownst to him. Facundo imitated Haines and pinned Cordio to add six more points to Penn State’s team total.

No. 1 Carter Starocci took the mat next versus Maryland’s Dominic Solis at 174 pounds.

It was the same story, just with a different wrestler, as Starocci was able to take down Solis multiple times in the first period to take an early 6-3 lead. The second period was a little more relaxed, but still extended Starocci’s lead to 10-5.

Starocci was able to add another takedown in the third period, accompanied by an escape point to officially take home the victory. With the riding time bonus, Starocci won with a 14-6 major decision to put the Nittany Lions up 29-3.

Donovon Ball filled in for Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds and wrestled against Maryland’s Kevin Makosy.

In Ball’s fifth dual meet appearance this season, he started strong with two first period takedowns on Makosy, earning him a 4-1 lead after the first period. Ball repeated his first period performance in the second period, recording two more takedowns and an escape to extend his lead to 9-2.

Makosy was able to do a bit of damage control in the third period by preventing Ball from recording any more points, which saved Makosy from suffering a major decision. Due to the riding time bonus, Ball took home the 10-3 decision and put Penn State up 32-3.

The Nittany Lions’ lead grew to 38-3 after Maryland forfeited the 197-pound bout before it could start, giving Max Dean the forfeit victory.

Seth Nevills wrestled in place of Greg Kerkvliet to close out the dual meet at heavyweight and faced the Terrapins’ Jordan Gabriel.

It didn’t seem to make much of a difference, though, as Nevills dominated from the start. After taking down Gabriel in the first period, Nevills put the Maryland heavyweight on his back and successfully recorded the pin.

Thanks to Nevills’ pin, Penn State defeated Maryland 44-3.

