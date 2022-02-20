Penn State capped off a perfect regular season with a win over Rider, and it officially shifts its attention to the postseason.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, in just two weeks where they will be the No. 1 team at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

The program is coming off a second place finish a year ago, but has its sights set high for both the conference tournament and the national tournament.

With his team’s 45-0 over the Broncos Sunday, Cael Sanderson was content with his team’s final performance before the postseason begins.

“I think the guys did a lot of nice things and scored a bunch of points,” Sanderson said. “I think they wrestled well, we got through healthy and got some guys back that had been off the mat.”

Sanderson may be encouraged by his team’s performance on the mat, but he probably wouldn’t be disappointed with the excitement and anticipation of some of his top wrestlers.

Reigning national champion Carter Starocci is itching to wrestle in his second postseason.

“I'll wrestle all ten matches that's left,” Starocci said. “I mean, let's go. I'm kind of fired up.”

While he is eager to get to the postseason, the significance of his undefeated regular season is not lost on the sophomore.

The Erie native said he tries to appreciate everything and constantly improve in life.

“It's always not finished, you can always win another national title, or another world title, or another Olympic title. You can make more money, be a better person and so I kind of don't think I'll ever have that feeling, ‘I'm just gonna relax now’,” Starocci said. “You can always give back more, you can help people more so there's always challenges.

“I just enjoy everything and enjoy winning.”

Starocci may be considered the cream of the crop, but 174 is a very competitive weight class.

Although the blue and white wrestler currently holds the No. 1 spot at 174, Iowa’s No. 2 Michael Kemerer isn’t far behind.

It took overtime for Starocci to beat the Hawkeye at the NCAA Tournament a season ago and again this season when Penn State traveled to Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Fans may want to see another Starocci and Kemerer matchup, but the Nittany Lion is confident he can handle any opponent.

“It doesn't matter who it is, I'll take them all out,” Starocci said. “Line them up.”

After transferring from Central Michigan, Drew Hildebrandt is also ready for the postseason, his first with Penn State.

Hildebrandt, who is coming off a fourth place finish at the NCAA Tournament, said the locker room has been extremely supportive, but he noticed a difference between his current team and the one he spent the rest of his career at.

“It's a little different from our team because everyone is dialed in for the same goal, and that's the highest goal,” Hildebrandt said.

The Nittany Lions’ starting lineup may be even deeper when the postseason rolls around.

The blue and white have struggled at 157 all year, but Brady Berge wrestled at the weight class for the first time this season on Sunday.

Berge dropping in from 165 to 157 allows for Creighton Edsell to return to 165 where he has proven he can hold his own.

“He did a nice job, and he knows what he's doing,” Sanderson said. “He's an experienced wrestler and just had been at 157 for a year. Last time, there was a national tournament, so I think he feels better and stronger at 157.”

For Sanderson, the original plan the team and Berge had was for the senior to compete at 165, but Berge had a difficult time keeping his weight up and felt undersized at the heavier weight class.

Berge wrestled at 157 Sunday, and then again in an extra bout. He will need to wrestle just three matches in the Big Ten Tournament to qualify for the national tournament at 157.

“They have several different criteria, but five [matches] is one of the criteria that he could get to because he's going to have to earn a spot at the Big Ten [Tournament],” Sanderson said. “He's not getting an automatic spot for the conference.

“He's going to have to go in there and take it.”

