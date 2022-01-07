Penn State Wrestling vs. Army 2021

Penn State wrestling athletes find varying success at F&M Open

Ahead of its Big Ten opener on Friday night, Penn State wrestling sent seven athletes to the David H. Lehman F&M Tournament.

The outing was not entirely successful for the Nittany Lions, as freshmen Sean Wang, Jack Kelly and sophomore Eddie Smith failed to place in the event and went without victories.

Freshman Gary Steen, senior Levko Higgins and freshman Brian Borden saw marginally more success, each picking up a win but also not placing at the event.

Lucas Cochran was the most successful athlete on the day for the blue and white. The freshman went 3-2 to place fourth in the tournament at 197 pounds.

