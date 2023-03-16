TULSA, Okla. — Penn State continued its winner’s bracket dominance in the second session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, as seven wrestlers made their way to the quarterfinals.

Entering the session, eight of the Nittany Lions’ nine wrestlers in the tournament were still in contention for a national title. After the session, that was chopped a little bit.

Cael Sanderson’s squad maintained its overall team lead from the first session, though, and will be the tournament’s leaders when action resumes on Friday.

Here’s how each wrestler fared in the second session of “March Matness.”

Roman Bravo-Young

Roman Bravo-Young’s quest for a third consecutive national championship successfully continued against Chattanooga’s Brayden Palmer in the second round.

Bravo-Young, the No. 1 seed at 133 pounds, marched straight through the No. 17-seeded Palmer early on with a single leg takedown around 0:30 into the match. Bravo-Young added another takedown to hold a 4-2 lead at the end of the first period.

The second period put Bravo-Young’s skillset on top on full display. The two-time defending champion didn’t let Palmer escape for the entire period and built his riding time advantage to 2:36 heading into the final period.

The Penn Stater elected to start neutral for the third period, but no further points were scored. The riding time bonus point gave Bravo-Young the 5-2 decision.

Bravo-Young will wrestle Minnesota’s Aaron Nagao in the quarterfinals on Friday morning in a rematch of the Big Ten Championship final.

Beau Bartlett

In his second round matchup, Beau Bartlett faced South Dakota State’s No. 11-seeded Clay Carlson with a quarterfinals berth on the line.

Bartlett and Carlson got out to a slow start as both wrestlers were scoreless after one period. Bartlett was able to shoot a single leg, but Carlson was able to defend Bartlett’s attempt to finish.

The second period yielded more success for the Nittany Lion. Bartlett escaped to start the second period and successfully finished a takedown to take a 3-0 lead heading into the final stanza.

Bartlett eased the intensity in the third period and was penalized one point for stalling after Carlson escaped. However, it was too late for the Jackrabbit, and Bartlett took home the 3-2 victory.

Bartlett will wrestle Pittsburgh’s Cole Matthews, the No. 3 seed at 141 pounds, in the quarterfinals.

Shayne Van Ness

Shayne Van Ness was the lower-seeded wrestler in his second round matchup against No. 5 seed Paniro Johnson, but Van Ness certainly didn’t wrestle like it.

Van Ness, who got off to a dreadful start in his first round bout, started much better against the Iowa State Cyclone. In the first period, the Nittany Lion took down Johnson and turned him on his back, nearly pinning him in the process.

At the end of the first period, Van Ness led 6-0.

The second period came with more success for Johnson, who recorded two quick takedowns, but Van Ness didn’t slow down either. At the end of the second period, Van Ness led 11-4 while Johnson appeared to be running out of stamina.

The third period was relatively uneventful other than a Johnson takedown. However, Van Ness had already built too large of a lead for the Cyclone to recover.

The No. 12-seeded Van Ness upset Johnson 14-8 to move on to the quarterfinals against Indiana’s No. 20 Graham Rooks.

Levi Haines

Levi Haines took the mat against Wyoming’s Jacob Wright and continued his postseason run with relative ease.

Haines landed a single leg takedown on Wright in the first period to take an early 2-1 lead. Another takedown in the second period, along with an escape point to start the period, extended Haines’ lead to 5-1 entering the third period.

Wright couldn’t get any offense going against Haines’ defense, which has been a common theme among the true freshman’s opponents. Even as Wright tried to claw back into the match, he wasn’t able to convert on a shot.

Haines added to his lead with a takedown as time expired. His riding time bonus point also went into effect as Haines took home the 8-2 win to move on to the quarterfinals.

Carter Starocci

Carter Starocci wrestled Indiana’s No. 17-seeded Donnell Washington in a continuation of the rivalry between the two.

The first period didn’t feature a whole lot of action until the final 30 seconds of the period, when Starocci broke through Washington’s defense for the opening takedown. Washington wasn’t able to escape before the period’s end, giving the Nittany Lion a 2-0 advantage.

There was a lot of similarity in the second period, as the only point scored was a Starocci escape after he chose to start the period on the bottom.

Starocci started the third period on top, and that’s where the Penn Stater stayed for the entire period. Washington wasn’t able to escape Starocci as the two-time defending champion executed a full period rideout.

The riding time bonus gave Starocci the 4-0 victory over Washington as Starocci hunts for his third consecutive national title.

Aaron Brooks

Aaron Brooks faced Clarion’s No. 14 seed Will Feldkamp in the second round.

Brooks, the No. 3 seed at 184 pounds, was solid against Feldkamp and took a 2-1 lead after the first period.

The two-time defending champion added on to his lead with an escape to start the second period and another takedown before the final blow was dealt. As time wound down in the second period, Brooks scored another takedown that put Feldkamp on his back.

Brooks scrambled to get the fall with a headlock since the buzzer was about to sound, but the Nittany Lion was able to get the whistle with :01 left in the second period.

The pin advances Brooks to the 184-pound quarterfinal, where he'll face Ohio State’s Kaleb Romero.

Greg Kerkvliet

Greg Kerkvliet ended Penn State’s second session on a high note over South Dakota State’s AJ Nevills, a former Nittany Lion.

The Nittany Lion heavyweight pinned his first opponent of the night in 0:34, but his bout against Nevills took a bit longer.

Kerkvliet scored early on with a cradle, which also but Nevills in a bad position that he weaseled out of. However, the cradle gave Kerkvliet a 6-point advantage, which he turned into an 8-1 lead by the end of the first period.

Kerkvliet added another takedown in the second period to take an 11-2 lead heading into the third period.

The dominance continued for the Penn Stater, as he reversed Nevills to start the third period. Kerkvliet rode Nevills for the rest of the period to advance on a 14-2 major decision with over four minutes of riding time.

Max Dean

Max Dean faced Nebraska’s Silas Allred in a rematch of the 197-pound Big Ten Championships final. Though it was in a different tournament, the result remained the same.

Allred was able to break through Dean’s defenses in the first period like he did in the Big Ten final and got out to a 2-1 lead heading into the second period. Dean’s escape was awarded after he nearly reversed Allred, but he couldn’t close the deal.

Close calls were the difference in the bout, as Dean again had Allred’s leg but didn’t quite finish it. Sanderson had the challenge brick in his hand, but decided not to throw it, which resulted in an Allred takedown shortly after.

Down 4-2 entering the third period, Dean almost had another takedown but couldn’t finish it. As time ran out, Allred scored his third takedown of the match and defeated Dean 7-2 with the riding time bonus.

The loss sends Dean to the consolation bracket.

Alex Facundo

Alex Facundo was the lone Penn State wrestler in the consolation bracket in the second session and was the first Nittany Lion to be eliminated from the tournament after suffering a 12-2 defeat in the consolation bracket.

Facundo was unable to overcome an unfortunate draw in Cornell’s No. 4 Julian Ramirez, who also suffered an upset in the first round.

Ramirez was able to take down Facundo twice in the first period, putting Facundo in a 4-1 hole early on.

Facundo was unable to take down Ramirez for the entirety of the match, as his lone two points were escapes. The redshirt freshman’s tournament officially ended in the third period, when Ramirez took Facundo down again and scored four near-fall points in the process.

