ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Penn State wrapped up the first day of the Big Ten Championships by sending six wrestlers to their weight class’ finals.

The second session of the Big Ten tournament started off with the second round of the consolation bracket, which included three Nittany Lions, before splitting the semifinals and third-round consolation matches on two mats each.

With only one day left in the tournament now, here’s how the Penn Staters fared during Session 2.

Roman Bravo-Young

Roman Bravo-Young was the first of seven Nittany Lions to wrestle his semifinal match.

Bravo-Young wrestled a familiar foe in Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin, who Bravo-Young has beaten in all three meetings between the two.

The fourth meeting wasn’t any different. Bravo-Young led Ragusin 4-1 after the first period thanks to two takedowns, including a well-executed double leg that put Ragusin in an awkward position.

The second period was quieter for Bravo-Young, as his escape was the only point scored in the period after a Bravo-Young takedown was reversed upon review. Ragusin managed to grab Bravo-Young’s leg, a sight that’s seldom seen, but was unable to convert.

Bravo-Young added another takedown in the third period, this time on a single leg shot, and defeated Ragusin 8-2 and will wrestle in the Big Ten Championship versus Minnesota’s six-seeded Aaron Nagao.

Levi Haines

Levi Haines worked his way to the 157-pound semifinals where he wrestled Purdue’s No. 3 Kendall Coleman.

Haines and Coleman were both held scoreless after the first period with lots of hand fighting going on early and often.

The true freshman opened up the scoring six seconds into the second period to take a 1-0 lead. Haines then landed a single leg on Coleman to take a 3-0 lead, though Coleman quickly escaped and cut Haines’ lead to 3-1, which would hold until the end of the period.

Coleman chose bottom to start the third and got the escape he was looking for. However, the Boilermaker didn’t score for the rest of the match, giving Haines the 3-2 decision.

Haines advanced to the Big Ten Championship at 157 pounds in his first year with the program, where he’ll wrestle the nation’s No. 1 overall wrestler at the weight class in Nebraska’s Peyton Robb.

Max Dean

Max Dean and Iowa’s Jacob Warner wrestled for the fourth time in two seasons, again with high stakes.

Dean has seen a lot of success against Warner, claiming a 3-0 record entering the semifinal against the Hawkeye that even included an NCAA finals victory over Warner.

Warner and Dean were again locked into a close match, as neither wrestler scored a point in the first period. It wasn’t until Dean escaped in the second period that a point was scored.

The 2022 national champion added on to his escape with the first takedown of the match, propelling Dean to a 3-0 lead entering the third period.

Warner escaped in the third period, but wasn’t able to take down the Nittany Lion who took home the 3-1 decision victory. With the win, Dean advanced to the 197-pound final against Nebraska’s Silas Allred.

The bout also marked Dean’s 100th career victory.

Greg Kerkvliet

The Dean-Warner match was followed by another lengthy Nittany Lion-Hawkeye affair between heavyweights Greg Kerkvliet and Tony Cassioppi.

The Hawkeye held a slim 3-2 record over Kerkvliet entering the match, including Kerkvliet’s NWCA All-Star Classic victory over the Iowa heavyweight. However, the record was evened out after Saturday’s semifinal between the two.

Kerkvliet opened the scoring with a first period takedown that gave the Penn State big man a 2-0 lead after one period. Paired with a second period reversal, Kerkvliet extended the shutout to 4-0 before the third period.

Cassioppi elected to start the third period on the bottom, but couldn’t escape Kerkvliet’s grasp for the entire period. Kerkvliet rode out the Hawkey for the entire third period to defeat Cassioppi 5-0 with 3:22 in riding time.

Kerkvliet will face Michigan’s Mason Parris in the heavyweight final tomorrow evening.

Carter Starocci

Carter Starocci wrestled Minnesota’s Bailee O’Reilly in the 174-pound semifinal.

Starocci, the two-time defending national champion, struck first with a takedown around a minute into the first period. The Nittany Lion added to his lead later in the period on a deep single leg that he converted for another two points and a 4-1 lead after the first period.

The second period was geared toward accumulating riding time for Starocci. O’Reilly escaped eventually, but Starocci had already accumulated 1:51 in riding time by the end of the period.

O’Reilly’s one quality shot came in the third period, but Starocci held on to O’Reilly’s ankle to prevent the takedown call. Once they got a neutral reset, Starocci did his best football toe-tap impression and converted a double leg takedown with his toes barely remaining inbounds.

With the riding time bonus and the third period takedown, Starocci advanced to the 174-pound finals on an 8-2 decision.

Aaron Brooks

Aaron Brooks and Matt Finesilver met up for the second time this season in the 184-pound semifinal.

The match took a while to get going as Brooks’ headgear kept malfunctioning, but once it got underway, Brooks took care of business once again.

The last time Finesilver and Brooks wrestled, it resulted in a 14-4 major decision in Brooks’ favor. The 184-pound semifinal bout looked similar as Brooks was basically able to record takedowns at will.

By the time the third period started, Brooks held a 13-5 lead that Finesilver wasn’t able to chip into at all. Brooks added two more takedowns to earn an 18-6 major decision over the Wolverine, securing his spot in the 184-pound final.

Beau Bartlett

Beau Bartlett took the mat against Nebraska’s Brock Hardy in his 141-pound semifinal matchup.

Hardy landed the first threatening shot of the bout after turning the corner on Bartlett. Before any points could be awarded, Bartlett somersaulted and rolled through Hardy, coming out behind the Cornhusker and registering the takedown instead. The turn of events gave Bartlett an early 2-1 lead after the first period.

The second period turned the tides in Hardy’s favor, though. After escaping Bartlett to start the second period, Hardy caught Bartlett off guard for a takedown, which gave Hardy a 4-2 lead heading into the final period.

To start the third period, Bartlett chose bottom to try and cut into Hardy’s lead. Bartlett couldn’t escape Hardy’s grasp until the Cornhusker had compiled well over a minute in riding time.

When Bartlett finally escaped, Hardy took him down for the third time to secure the 7-3 decision victory.

With the loss, Bartlett was sent to the consolation semifinals to wrestle Purdue’s No. 8 seed Parker Filius.

Shayne Van Ness

Iowa’s Max Murin sent Shayne Van Ness to the consolation bracket in the first session, but Van Ness righted the ship a bit against Purdue’s Jaden Reynolds.

Van Ness derailed the Boilermaker, who was the lowest-seeded 149-pound wrestler in the field, and got out to a 3-0 first period lead thanks to a takedown and a stall point against Reynolds.

The second period showcased Van Ness’ superiority over Reynolds further, as Van Ness scored three more takedowns to take a 10-3 lead heading into the final period. Van Ness closed out his first consolation match with a 19-7 major decision over Reynolds with a 4:36 riding time advantage.

The win also earned Van Ness an NCAA bid and punched his ticket to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Van Ness faced No. 9 seed Chance Lamer in the third consolation round and featured much of the same stuff that he displayed against Reynolds. The Nittany Lion took down Lamer in the first period and turned him on his back for four near-fall points.

The turn gave Van Ness a 6-1 lead by the end of the first period. At the end of the second period, Van Ness extended his lead to 10-3 on two more takedowns.

Early in the third period, Van Ness kept rolling and built his lead up to 13-4 before Lamer gave Van Ness the win via injury default, pushing Van Ness further into the consolation bracket.

Van Ness will resume action on Sunday when Session 3 starts against Indiana’s Graham Rooks.

Alex Facundo

Alex Facundo wrestled Indiana’s No. 11-seeded Nick South in his first consolation match.

The two wrestlers got a feel for each other for most of the first period, until Facundo broke through South’s defense for a takedown late in the first period. In the following period, Facundo mustered an escape and took a 3-0 lead ahead of the third period.

Facundo locked up his defense in the final period and advanced with a 3-1 decision, which also qualified him for the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lion continued his consolation run against Nebraska’s No. 10-seeded Bubba Wilson.

Again, it was a slow start as the score was knotted at 0-0 after the first period. Through five minutes of action, a Facundo escape to start the second period was the only point scored.

Wilson was the one to score the match’s inaugural takedown, doing so in the third period to give himself a 3-1 lead. Facundo escaped, but wasn’t able to break through and execute a bout-winning takedown and lost to the Cornhusker by 3-2 decision.

The loss sends Facundo to the seventh-place match where he’ll face Northwestern’s Maxx Mayfield.

Gary Steen

Gary Steen saw very minimal success in his 14-0 loss to No. 7 seed Braxton Brown in the first round. Unfortunately for Steen, it didn’t get much better when he faced Michigan’s Jack Medley in the second round of consolations.

Medley got to work early and cashed in on a couple early shots to take a 4-1 first period lead. After the second period, Medley extended his lead to 5-1, which basically ended the match because of Steen’s lack of offense.

In the end, Medley advanced on a 7-2 decision, sending Steen to compete for ninth place and a chance at an at-large bid in the third session tomorrow.

