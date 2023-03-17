TULSA, Okla. — Penn State had a total of seven wrestlers advance to the semifinals, by far the most of any team.

The Nittany Lions have had success historically in the semifinals; Cael Sanderson had never had a wrestler lose in the semifinals when they were the higher seed, and Friday night was no different.

In the end, the Nittany Lions are sending five wrestlers to the finals Saturday night, the most of any team and matching last year's total.

Penn State hopes to match last year's five national champions, and here's how the squad got to this point.

Roman Bravo-Young

Penn State’s No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young took on Arizona State’s No. 4 Michael McGee in the semifinal at 133 pounds Friday night.

The match started off with a wild scramble, even by Bravo-Young’s standards, but it resulted in no points. The two wrestlers engaged in a lot of action, but the first period ended scoreless. McGee chose bottom to begin the second period, and managed a crafty reversal to go up 2-0.

After McGee earned the reversal, Bravo-Young was awarded a point for McGee locking hands, but after a long challenge, the Nittany Lion was stripped of the point and it remained 2-0. Bravo-Young eventually escaped when he was on the bottom again to start the third, knotting the score at 2-2.

With McGee’s riding time point essentially locked up, the score was 3-2 in favor of the Sun Devil in the third. A Bravo-Young takedown and McGee escape tied the score at 4-4, and the two wrestlers headed to sudden victory.

In sudden victory, Bravo-Young wasted little time getting to his offense and took down McGee to earn the 6-4 victory and advance to the final on Saturday night.

This will be RBY’s third finals appearance, and is 2-0 to this point in his career, but he won’t get to wrestle familiar foe Daton Fix. Fix was defeated by Cornell’s Vito Arujau 11-3 in an upset.

The finals matchup will be the two wrestlers’ first ever meeting with the highest stakes possible.

Beau Bartlett

Beau Bartlett represented the Nittany Lions in the semifinal at 141 pounds, and he took on No. 2 Andrew Alirez from Northern Colorado.

Alirez got off to a good start by taking down Bartlett, and the first period came to a close with Alirez leading 2-1.

After Alirez’s quick escape to start the second, he added two more points with another takedown to lead 5-1 heading into the third. Bartlett managed an escape to kick off the third period but not much more.

Bartlett fell to Alirez 6-2 including the riding time point, and he will be sent to the consolation bracket to try and wrestle for third place.

Shayne Van Ness

The next Nittany Lion up was Shayne Van Ness, a freshman No. 12 seed who rattled off three straight comeback wins to advance to the semifinal.

His opponent happened to be one of the best wrestlers in the country and three-time national champion: Cornell’s No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis.

The first period saw a lot of action, but no points awarded for either side. Van Ness chose bottom to start the second and quickly escaped. Diakomihalis’ escape to start the third brought the score to 1-1.

Van Ness scored a takedown first in the third period, but Yianni was not done. Diakomihalis took down Van Ness and put him on his back, resulting in the 8-3 win.

Van Ness gave it everything he had and almost pulled off the major upset, but in the end, Diakomihalis will advance to the finals in search of his fourth national title.

Levi Haines

Penn State’s No. 2 Levi Haines took on Nebraska’s No. 3 Peyton Robb in a rematch of the Big Ten Finals.

The first period didn’t result in any points nor many shots. Robb escaped to start the second, but it didn’t take Haines long to secure the first takedown of the match. A quick escape from Robb after the takedown meant the score was now tied at two heading into the third period where Haines would start on the bottom.

Haines escaped to take the 3-2 lead early in the third, but that didn’t deter him from getting to his offense. Haines took down Robb and advanced to the finals as a freshman with a 5-3 win over Robb.

Haines is trying to accomplish the rare feat of winning a national title as a true freshman, and his opponent Saturday night will be No. 1 Austin O’Connor. The North Carolina wrestler is the defending national champion and 21-0 this season.

Carter Starocci

The next wrestler to compete in the semifinals for the Nittany Lions was No. 1 Carter Starocci at 174 pounds. Starocci took on Cornell’s Chris Foca, who was ranked No. 4 and had a record of 27-1 on the year.

Starocci earned a takedown in the second minute of the first period to take the 2-0 lead, and Starocci would end the period with 1:45 of riding time advantage after the ride out.

Starocci started the second period on the bottom and escaped quickly to take a 3-0 lead. A takedown in the third resulted in a 6-0 victory for Starocci, and he will advance to the finals for the third time in as many years.

His opponent in the finals will be Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola, who defeated former national champion Mekhi Lewis in triple overtime. Starocci defeated Labriola 6-1 in the Big Ten Tournament.

He will be going for his third national championship on Saturday night.

Aaron Brooks

No. 3 Aaron Brooks took on No. 2 Trent Hidlay of NC State for the right to advance to the finals at 184 pounds.

Brooks got off to a great start with an ankle pick takedown in the first period. A Hidlay escape made the score 2-1, but Brooks was on a mission. Brooks added another takedown in the first to take the 4-1 lead that would last until the second period, which he entered with over a minute of riding time.

Brooks managed the escape and preserved over a minute of riding time to take the 5-1 lead early in the second. He was hit for stalling before letting Hidlay escape, but with riding time locked up, Brooks had an effective 6-3 lead late in the third.

Brooks would preserve his 6-3 lead and advance to the finals at 184 pounds for the third time in his career. Standing in the way of Brooks and a third straight national title is Northern Iowa’s No. 1 Parker Keckeisen, who is 25-1 on the year.

Max Dean

Facing elimination and a chance to go home to an All-American, Max Dean faced Maryland’s Jaxon Smith in the blood round in Session 4.

With everything left to play for, Dean opened the scoring in the second with an escape to take the early 1-0 after starting down. Getting Smith on one leg, Dean brought the Terrapin down for two more points.

Maryland challenged the takedown, but the call would stand. Smith’s escape then made the bout 3-1 after two periods.

Dean started on top in the third, but the Nittany Lion couldn’t manage his signature rideout as Smith escaped to cut the lead to one point. A late effort by Smith nearly changed the result, but the Nittany Lion would hold on for the 3-2 win.

Dean’s win kept his career in the blue and white alive as he took All-American honors in the blood round.

His win also earned him another bout in Session 4, this time against Bernie Truax from Cal Poly. Truax had entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed but had been bounced for the consolation bracket in Session 3.

Dean went down early to Truax 2-1 via a takedown by the favored opponent. Another Truax takedown would put Dean in trouble, trailing 4-2 after the first.

Dean started down in the second, where he got the escape to make it a one-point match. Dean would finally break through with some offense of his own where he earned a takedown late in the second period.

The takedown gave Dean a 5-4 lead heading into the final period. Starting on top, the Nittany Lion couldn’t keep control as Truax got the reversal.

With Dean’s riding time, the bout went into sudden victory 6-6. There, Truax earned a quick takedown to win the bout.

Greg Kerkvliet

Standing in the way of Penn State’s No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet’s trip to the finals in the heavyweight class was No. 2 Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force.

Hendrickson got off to a good start, taking down Kerkvliet for the 2-1 lead in the first after an escape. Kerkvliet came back with a takedown of his own and took the 3-2 lead heading into the third period.

Hendrickson started the third in the bottom position, and Kerkvliet was determined to keep him there. Kerkvliet rode him out the entire third period and earned the 4-2 victory to advance to the finals.

Kerkvliet’s opponent in the finals is none other than Michigan’s No. 1 Mason Parris, who he is 0-2 against this season. Parris has been on a tear recently, but Kerkvliet will be determined to not lose to him for a third time this season.

