Penn State entered the second day of the 2021 NCAA Tournament within striking distance of Iowa in the team race, with seven quarterfinalists and one wrestler alive for third in wrestleback action.

While most of Penn State's wrestlers advanced to the semifinals and garnered All-American nods, two NIttany Lions also saw their tournaments come to an end Friday afternoon and another got upset.

The blue and white will have semifinalists still alive and vying for NCAA titles.

Here's a recap of what happened during the quarterfinal round.

125 pounds: No. 23 Robbie Howard

Robbie Howard entered the day needing three wins to become Penn State's first All-American at 125 pounds since 2016, but he came up two wins short.

After winning his first consolation match over Chattannooga's Fabian Gutierrez by 9-7 decision, Howard looked to parlay that momentum into another win in consolation action.

The freshman and two-time New Jersey state champion fell short however, after getting pinned by Minnesota's Pat McKee in just 2:04, ending Howard's tournament and his freshman season.

133 pounds: No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young

Roman Bravo-Young became the first semifinalist and first All-American of the day for the Nittany Lions.

The junior from Arizona took on Virginia's Louie Hayes and downed him by 4-1 decision to punch his ticket to the semifinals against No. 3 seed Korbin Myers of Virginia Tech

It's Bravo-Young's third time garnering All-American honors in a Penn State singlet and he'll look to become a finalist at 133 pounds with a win over Myers.

141 pounds: No. 2 Nick Lee

Nick Lee became the latest in a long line of four-time All-Americans for Penn State with his quarterfinal win over North Carolina's Zach Sherman.

Lee downed Sherman with an 11-3 major decision, his third consecutive bonus point victory of the tournament.

The win also advanced Lee to the semifinals where he'll face Rutgers' Sebastian Rivera, setting up a rematch of the Big Ten semifinal earlier this season.

157 pounds: No. 12 Brady Berge

Berge entered the day coming off of one of the biggest early round upsets of the tournament for Penn State when he knocked off No. 5 seed Kaleb Young of Iowa.

Looking to capitalize off of that and continue his run in the tournament, Berge took on No. 4 seed Jesse Dellavecchia of Rider in the quarterfinals.

Dellavecchia jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Berge hurt his knee and had to injury default out of the match and the tournament, one match before picking up his first All-American nod.

174 pounds: No. 3 Carter Starocci

Carter Starocci continued his impressive freshman season, becoming the first freshman All-American of the season for the Nittany Lions.

Starocci took on Kent State's Andrew McNally in the quarterfinals and won by 6-3 decision to set up a semifinal matchup with Utah Valley's Demetrius Romero.

If Starocci beats Romero, he would look to join Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall and become the third ever freshman national champion for the Nittany Lions.

184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks

Brooks once again took on longtime foe Taylor Venz and once again had Venz's number.

The two faced off in a rematch of this year's Big Ten title bout at 184 pounds and downed Venz by 9-4 decision to move on to the semifinals.

Brooks, the two-time reigning Big Ten champion at 184 pounds, will take on Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen in the semifinals.

197 pounds: No. 15 Michael Beard

Beard was the sixth of seven quarterfinalists for Penn State as he took on No. 26 seed Jake Woodley of Oklahoma.

The freshman NCAA qualifier for the Nittany Lions dropped an 8-3 decision to Woodley, ending his hopes at a first career national title.

The loss drops Beard into consolation action where he'll need just one win to notch All-American honors and can still wrestle all the way back for third place.

Heavyweight: No. 9 Greg Kerkvliet

Kerkvliet enjoyed a dominant first day at the tournament and rolled to several early victories before having the unenviable task of wrestling MInnesota's Gable Steveson in the quarterfinals.

Kerkvliet dropped a 9-4 decision to the presumptive heavyweight title contender, but did something most don't do and secured a takedown over Steveson.

The loss drops Kerkvliet into consolation action and keeps him alive with a chance to wrestle all the way back for third place, but ultimately needing just one win to become a freshman All-American.

