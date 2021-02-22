No. 2 Penn State may have waltzed its way to a 44-0 victory over Maryland, but a slew of freshmen appear to have hit their stride with postseason wrestling right around the corner.

Over half of the Nittany Lions’ points Monday came via the team’s first years, with redshirt freshman Greg Kerkvliet’s highlight-filled performance stealing the show.

It had been previously thought that Kerkvliet would not be able to wrestle this season due to injury, but the heavyweight made his much-anticipated debut in the team’s final dual meet of the season.

Watching Kerkvliet’s performance from the corner, Cael Sanderson saw the redshirt freshman’s dual debut as a performance long in the making.

“Greg's a competitor, he wants to compete,” Sanderson in his post-match press conference. “He's been ready to go now for a long time, so he got the green light and he's out on the mat.”

It appeared that Kerkvliet was prepped and ready to go, as he wasted no time in his blue-and-white dual meet debut.

The heavyweight pinned Maryland’s Garrett Kappes in the first period at the 1:12 mark.

It is not clear at this point if Kerkvliet will be Sanderson’s starter at heavyweight just yet, but it was made certain that Sanderson’s decision will be one that he feels is for the betterment of the team.

“You've got to score points, it's that simple,” Sanderson said. “We're obviously very confident in Greg, and we’re seeing some really good things out of Seth [Nevills] as well. It's just about getting into the conference meet, wrestling with some enthusiasm and scoring points.”

While it came as a shock to many to see Kerkvliet back on the mat Monday evening, one could make the argument that some were slightly more ecstatic than others.

Redshirt freshman Joe Lee was as happy as anyone to see the Minnesota native officially don the blue and white for the first time in his career.

“Greg is one of my roommates right now, so I was really excited to watch it,” Lee said. “I was surprised to see him, but at the same time — I wasn’t surprised, because Greg is a tough guy. He wants to compete, he's a competitor. I was really happy to see him and I expected nothing less from him.”

While Kerkvliet may have been the headline of Penn State’s most recent victory, he was just one of a handful of freshmen who contributed to the victory.

True freshmen Robbie Howard and Beau Bartlett each earned wins of their own at 125 and 149 pounds, respectively.

Howard earned his first collegiate pin in just his third dual meet, as he defeated Zach Spence of Maryland by way of fall.

“He got some mat time, got some turns on top and some experience, which is good for everybody,” Sanderson said. “I think all of the freshmen are wrestling well. They have a lot of experience, and they have a history of success — so there is nothing unexpected there.”

Bartlett, who some may consider undersized for the 149-pound weight class, improved to 6-1 with a decision victory of his own.

“I think Bartlett's shown that he's a competitor, and he's getting better each match,” Sanderson said. “He is just comfortable out there. He's confident and he's doing some really nice things.”

Roman Bravo-Young is in the midst of his junior season and has taken a leadership role on this year’s Penn State team.

The No. 3 ranked wrestler at 133 may serve as one of the team’s leaders now, but once was a freshman himself who competed regularly in Sanderson’s starting lineup.

“For them being freshmen, I think this is an awesome experience,” Bravo-Young said. “Bartlett's tough, and he has wrestled at 149 and 141 — not many people can do that.

“Robbie Howard hadn’t wrestled in over a year. He had a tough match last week but that's fine. We keep going forward and he is tough.”

Unlike his fellow freshmen, the redshirt Lee has been in the starting lineup for the Nittany Lions at 165 all season and has used the time to improve.

“It's all about the process and getting as much mat time as possible,” Lee said. “It's been a good year, and I'm really grateful for all the matches I've gotten so far. I think with every match, I'm getting a little bit more comfortable with my wrestling.”

With the regular season now behind them, Lee and the rest of the freshmen are ready to take on the postseason.

“I'm glad to see all of the freshmen getting better as the year goes on,” Lee said. “I think we're all feeling pretty confident coming into Big Tens right now.”

