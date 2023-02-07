In InterMat’s newest rankings, four Nittany Lions shifted in either direction.

At 141, Beau Bartlett fell one spot from No. 5 to No. 6, despite his 12-second pin against Indiana’s Joey Showalter.

Freshman sensation Levi Haines moved up one spot at 157 from No. 9 to No. 8. Haines’ weekend included a major decision over No. 25 Paddy Gallagher and an 8-2 victory over Indiana’s Derek Gilcher.

It's New Rankings Tuesday! We have a new #1 at 197 lbs this week. https://t.co/08dBZU2RIBhttps://t.co/mKMYzLJHt8 pic.twitter.com/LmWF5JEjW2 — InterMat (@InterMat) February 7, 2023

165-pounder Alex Facundo fell one spot from No. 8 to No. 9. His performances over the weekend included a win over No. 12 Carson Kharchla and a major decision.

Max Dean rose one spot in the rankings from No. 4 to No. 3 at 197. Dean had an impressive set of bouts last weekend, notching pins in both outings.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

+2 Why Penn State wrestling is in need of a new facility | Column The occasional match at the Bryce Jordan Center, away from the typical Rec Hall venue, is a …