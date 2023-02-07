Penn State wrestling vs. Ohio State, BJC

The Penn State wrestling team steps onto the mat while the meet’s lineup is announced before the start of the dual meet against Ohio State on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lion beat the Buckeyes 32-7.

In InterMat’s newest rankings, four Nittany Lions shifted in either direction.

At 141, Beau Bartlett fell one spot from No. 5 to No. 6, despite his 12-second pin against Indiana’s Joey Showalter.

Freshman sensation Levi Haines moved up one spot at 157 from No. 9 to No. 8. Haines’ weekend included a major decision over No. 25 Paddy Gallagher and an 8-2 victory over Indiana’s Derek Gilcher.

165-pounder Alex Facundo fell one spot from No. 8 to No. 9. His performances over the weekend included a win over No. 12 Carson Kharchla and a major decision.

Max Dean rose one spot in the rankings from No. 4 to No. 3 at 197. Dean had an impressive set of bouts last weekend, notching pins in both outings.

