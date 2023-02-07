In InterMat’s newest rankings, four Nittany Lions shifted in either direction.
At 141, Beau Bartlett fell one spot from No. 5 to No. 6, despite his 12-second pin against Indiana’s Joey Showalter.
Freshman sensation Levi Haines moved up one spot at 157 from No. 9 to No. 8. Haines’ weekend included a major decision over No. 25 Paddy Gallagher and an 8-2 victory over Indiana’s Derek Gilcher.
It's New Rankings Tuesday! We have a new #1 at 197 lbs this week. https://t.co/08dBZU2RIBhttps://t.co/mKMYzLJHt8 pic.twitter.com/LmWF5JEjW2— InterMat (@InterMat) February 7, 2023
165-pounder Alex Facundo fell one spot from No. 8 to No. 9. His performances over the weekend included a win over No. 12 Carson Kharchla and a major decision.
Max Dean rose one spot in the rankings from No. 4 to No. 3 at 197. Dean had an impressive set of bouts last weekend, notching pins in both outings.
MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE
The occasional match at the Bryce Jordan Center, away from the typical Rec Hall venue, is a …