Following Penn State’s victory in the Big Ten Championships, four Nittany Lion wrestlers saw movement within the latest Intermat rankings.

At 141, Beau Bartlett slid down from No. 4 to No. 6 following a loss to Nebraska’s Brock Hardy that prevented him from being an individual Big Ten champion. However, Bartlett eventually took home third place in his weight class.

Elsewhere, Levi Haynes skyrocketed from No. 7 to No. 2 in the 157 pound weight class after knocking off No. 1 Peyton Robb of Nebraska to win his first Big Ten Championship.

Freshman Alex Facundo fell from No. 9 to No. 16 in the 165-pound rankings after suffering two defeats in the championship bracket that led to him only finishing seventh in the conference.

Finally, Senior Max Dean, who’d previously been the third-best 197-pound wrestler in the nation, slipped to No. 9 this week after being bested by Cornhusker Silas Allred in the championship match.

