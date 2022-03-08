The Big Ten Tournament caused a stir for Penn State in InterMat’s newest rankings Tuesday, as four Nittany Lions moved in the polls.

Formerly No. 1 Aaron Brooks fell to No. 2 at 184 pounds after the sophomore lost to Michigan’s Myles Amine in sudden victory in the Big Ten championship match Sunday.

Brooks’ loss was his first in over two years, snapping the streak that dated back to the 2020 season.

Drew Hildebrandt fell from No. 5 to No. 10 in a weekend that just didn’t go his way thanks to back-to-back losses after entering the tournament as the No. 2 seed at 125 pounds.

On a more positive side for the Nittany Lions, 157-pounder Brady Berge and heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet both rose in the rankings after both finished third at the conference tournament.

Berge picked up two wins over then-No. 9 Kaleb Young of Iowa and a fall over then-No. 12 Kendall Coleman of Purdue last weekend to jump both wrestlers in the polls, moving up from No. 13 to No. 10 at 157 pounds

Kerkvliet climbed from No. 5 to No. 4 by vanquishing Northwestern’s No. 10 Lucas Davison and Michigan’s then-No. 3 Mason Parris.

