After the first day of action, Penn State finds itself trailing but in position to move up the leaderboard with five Nittany Lions set to wrestle in tomorrow's title bouts.

With a team score of 111.5, the blue and white trails Michigan by just 4.5 team points and leads Iowa by 2.5.

Here is how each of the ten Nittany Lion wrestlers fared in the second session of Saturday’s action.

Drew Hildebrandt, 125 pounds

The second-seeded wrestler at 125 had a quick day at the conference tournament.

Hildebrandt kicked off the tournament’s second session on mat 1, where he took on Minnesota’s Patrick McKee.

The pair met a year ago at the national tournament with McKee getting the better of Hildebrandt in the third place match.

McKee, the No. 8-seeded wrestler, once again was able to figure out the blue-and-white wrestler, earning a 6-3 decision win.

Roman Bravo-Young, 133 pounds

Kicking things off in the semifinals for the blue and white, No. 1 Bravo-Young was in control nearly wire to wire.

Taking on Michigan’s No. 4 Dylan Ragusin for the second time this season, Bravo-Young didn’t put up as many points but still won convincingly, 4-0, to move on to the final where he’ll take on Iowa’s Austin DeSanto.

Nick Lee, 141 pounds

Following up Bravo-Young, No. 1 Lee looked even more dominant out on the mat, as he steamrolled Minnesota’s No. 5 Jakob Bergeland

Lee put Bergeland on his back several times during the match en route to a 16-1 tech fall that moved him into Sunday’s final, where he’ll once again square off with Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman.

Lee fell to Eierman 6-5 in last year's Big Ten title match, but he then turned around and beat him for an NCAA championship 4-2 in sudden victory.

Beau Bartlett, 149 pounds

Wrestling just after Hildebrandt’s surprising loss, Bartlett completely flipped the script in his match.

After a scoreless first period against Illinois’ No. 8 Christian Kanzler, Bartlett got Kanzler on his back and secured Penn State’s fourth pin on the day.

Bartlett was unable to carry that momentum into his rematch with Rutgers’ Michael VanBrill.

Like in their regular season bout, the contest went into the tiebreaker rounds, with VanBrill coming out on top thanks to riding time criteria.

Bartlett will have an opportunity to wrestle for seventh place tomorrow.

Brady Berge, 157 pounds

After upsetting No. 2 seeded Kaleb Young, Berge was unable to sustain his momentum as he fell to No. 3 Will Lewan of Michigan.

After a relatively uneventful first three periods of action, the bout was sent to sudden victory.

Lewan was able to score the first and only takedown of the match and send himself to the championship round on Sunday.

Berge will wrestle Nebraska’s Peyton Robb for third place tomorrow.

Creighton Edsell, 165 pounds

The third of three Nittany Lions who found their way into consolations, Edsell took on No. 9 seeded Cael Carlson of Minnesota.

Despite being the aggressor for most of the match, Edsel dropped his second bout of the day 3-2, ending his run at the conference tournament.

Carter Starocci, 174 pounds

Starocci was part of the second medically forfeited semifinal of the night, as his opponent, Iowa’s Michael Kemerer, was unable to go.

Starocci will take on MIchigan’s Logan Massa in the final, whom he bested 3-2 last time they wrestled.

Aaron Brooks, 184 pounds

Despite actually wrestling an opponent, Brooks did not have a very tough time joining several of his teammates in Sunday’s championship matches.

Brooks jumped out a lead early and didn’t let up for the remainder of the match, cruising to a 7-2 win over Nebraska’s No. 4 Taylor Venz.

Brooks will get a rematch with Michigan’s Myles Amine in the title bout that will pit two of the premier wrestlers in the country across all weight classes against each other.

Max Dean, 197 pounds

Dean was able to avenge the only blemish on his regular-season record.

After falling to Michigan State’s Cam Caffey 3-2 just over a month ago, Dean got the best of the Spartan at the conference tournament.

Dean came out of the gate quickly, scoring an early first period takedown.

That was the only takedown the Nittany Lion would score, but it would be enough.

With a 5-2 decision over the Spartan, Dean earned himself a chance to win his first Big Ten title in his first season in the conference.

Greg Kerkvliet, Heavyweight

Kerkvliet was not able to find the same success in a close match of his own.

The Penn State wrestler led the Hawkeye’s Tony Cassioppi 4-2 in the third period and was just one second shy of securing the riding time advantage, but gave up a late reversal to send it to overtime with just four seconds remaining.

Cassioppi then scored a quick takedown in sudden victory to earn the 6-4 decision.

