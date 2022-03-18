With 5 wrestlers headed to the finals, Penn State has put itself in the driver’s seat on its way to earn its 10th national championship.

The blue and white currently lead the team race with a total of 108 points.

The Nittany Lions currently hold a 23.5 point lead over second place Michigan who currently boast a team score of 84.5 heading into the final day of competition.

Here is how each of the six Nittany Lions fared in the semi-final round of competition of the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Roman Bravo-Young, 133 pounds

Bravo-Young is one step closer to repeating as national champion at 133 pounds after defeating Iowa’s Austin DeSanto.

In what was a heavily contested three rounds of action, Bravo-Young scored a takedown with six seconds remaining to earn the 3-2 decision over the Hawkeye.

Bravo-Young will take on Daton Fix of Oklahoma State in the finals Saturday, a rematch of the final round of the tournament from a year ago.

Nick Lee, 141 pounds

Lee was the second Nittany Lion to take the mat in the semi-final round and he was the second one to send himself to the finals.

The veteran was able to get in on the legs of Stanford’s Real Woods, and he got on the board first taking an early first-period lead.

Lee would hold on to the lead despite Woods best efforts, defeating the Stanford wrestler by way of a 3-2 decision

He will be the favorite when he takes on North Carolina’s No. 15-seed Kizhan Clarke in the national championship bout.

Carter Starocci, 174 pounds

With a win over North Carolina State’s Hayden Hidlay, Starocci earned the opportunity to defend his title as national champion at 174 pounds.

Roughly two minutes into the first round, Starocci made his move, scoring the first two points of the match.

After scoring his first takedown the Penn State wrestler wouldn’t let up, scoring four takedowns and winning by way of a 10-3 decision.

Starocci will take the mat against No. 2-seed Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis in the finals Saturday.

Aaron Brooks, 184 pounds

Brooks was able to earn his way to the finals with a win over the wrestler he beat to earn his first national title, NC State’s Trent Hidlay.

The bout between Brooks and Hidlay went down to the wire, and it ended up needing an extra period to settle the match between the two.

The Nittany Lion came away with a 6-4 sudden victory win against the NC State wrestler after Hilday took an ill-advised shot that ended in a Brooks’ take down.

Brooks will take on Michigan’s Myles Amine in what will be a highly anticipated third matchup between the pair.

Max Dean, 197 pounds

Dean was the fifth Nittany Lion to earn a spot in the NCAA finals, defeating Ohio State’s No. 21 seeded Gavin Hoffman, ending the Buckeyes’ run.

The Nittany Lion secured a takedown early in the first period, and Dean compiled more than two minutes of riding time before the period ended.

The 197-pounder never looked back and defeated Hoffman 9-3 with 3:25 in riding time.

Greg Kerkvliet, heavyweight

Kerkvliet was tasked with the job of upsetting the heavily favored No. 1-seed Gable Steveson of Minnesota.

While Steveson had to earn it, the Olympic gold medalist moved on to the NCAA finals thanks to a 8-3 decision over the Penn Stater.

Kerkvliet will head to the consolation semifinals, with a chance to place as high as third Saturday.

