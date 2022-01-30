The future is looking bright for Penn State, as two of its freshman won their respective weight class, with three others placing in the top four at the Mat-Town Open II at Lock Haven University.

Freshmen Alex Facundo and Lucas Cochran beat out their competition at 165 and 184 pounds, respectively.

Facundo posted a 4-0 record for the tournament, while Cochran also went undefeated, recording a 3-0 record.

Two more Nittany Lion freshmen finished in the top three as Brian Borden finished second at 165 pounds, losing to his teammate Facundo in the finals, and Gary Steen was good enough for third place at 125 pounds.

Junior Imran Heard placed fourth at 149 pounds with a 4-2 record that featured two pins in the process.

