While Penn State did not walk away from the weekend as conference champions, the program was able to finish runner-up and saw two wrestlers earn Big Ten titles.

The Nittany Lions scored 124 team points, earning them a second-place finish 35.5 points behind the champion Hawkeyes.

The blue and white had four wrestlers competing in title bouts at their individual weight classes. Wrestlers Roman Bravo-Young and Aaron Brooks were both able to earn Big Ten titles by the conclusion of the tournament.

Aside from the Big Ten Tournament, Cael Sanderson and his staff will officially have nine wrestlers on their roster qualify for the much-anticipated NCAA Tournament.

Here’s how the Nittany Lions fared in Sunday’s final session of wrestling.

Robbie Howard, 125 pounds

After dropping his bout against No. 3 Malik Heinselman in session one, Robbie Howard had the task of dueling Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern.

The No. 11 Howard was never able to overcome an early first period takedown by No. 8 DeAugustino.

Howard fell to DeAugustino by way of a 4-2 decision. The loss locked the Nittany Lion into sixth place for the 125-pound weight class.

Roman Bravo-Young, 133 pounds

With the opportunity to earn his first career Big Ten title, Bravo-Young matched up with his long-time rival Austin DeSanto of Iowa.

Prior to the championship bout, the pair were 2-2 when facing off against one another, with Sunday’s contest offering each wrestler an opportunity to settle the score on the conference’s biggest stage.

With two takedowns in the first two periods, Bravo-Young bested DeSanto by a 5-2 decision, earning the first conference title of his career.

Nick Lee, 141 pounds

The No. 2 ranked Nick Lee also had an opportunity to earn his first Big Ten title of his career.

Lee went toe-to-toe for all seven minutes with No.1 ranked Jaydin Eierman of Iowa and ultimately came up just one point short.

Despite two takedowns by Lee, Eierman was able to earn a 6-5 decision win over the Nittany Lion, thanks in large part to nearly a minute and a half in riding time.

Beau Bartlett, 149 pounds

Beau Bartlett was the lone Nittany Lion to not qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

The true senior did not compete Sunday after going 1-2 the day prior.

Brady Berge, 157 pounds

After a successful two days of wrestling, the No. 5 ranked Brady Berge was slated to compete against the No. 4 ranked Kendall Coleman of Purdue.

Berge did not compete, though, due to a medical forfeit.

Berge and Coleman competed head-to-head in the tournament prior to their fifth place matchup, with Coleman coming out on top by way of a 3-2 decision in the quarterfinal round Saturday night.

The Nittany Lion ultimately finished the tournament at sixth place in the conference.

Joe Lee, 165 pounds

Joe Lee did not appear in the second session of Sunday’s action, but did earn an eight place finish earlier that afternoon in the first session of wrestling.

The No. 6 Lee took on No. 12 David Ferrante of Northwestern, but ultimately fell to the Northwestern talent 10-6.

However, with his eighth place finish Lee was able to qualify for the upcoming NCAA Tournament in St. Louis, Missouri.

Carter Starocci, 174 pounds

After dropping his first bout of the season on January 30, the No. 3 ranked Carter Starocci has had his way with the rest of the Big Ten conference, landing himself in the final round of the conference tournament.

Starocci would take on the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the 174-pound weight class, Michael Kemerer.

Kemerer proved to be too much for the redshirt freshman, who was outmatched by the Iowa wrestler. The Nittany Lion fell by a score of 7-2.

Aaron Brooks, 184 pounds

Penn State’s dominant 184-pound All-American had not been stopped all season, and that pattern would not change Sunday.

The reigning Big Ten champion was able to successfully defend his title against No. 6 Taylor Venz of Nebraska.

Despite being the Cornhusker being the only wrestler to defeat him in his collegiate career, Brooks appeared to have no trouble defeating Venz as he rolled to a 10-5 decision win.

The win earned Brooks his second Big Ten title in just his second season.

Michael Beard, 197 pounds

In his first official season with the blue and white, the redshirt freshman Michael Beard battled his way to the fifth-place bout in his weight class.

Beard took on Lucas Davison of Northwestern, but saw a brief pause in their match due to an injury timeout on behalf of Davison.

After coming out of concussion protocol, Davison was able to hang on to a 6-4 decision win.

The loss moved Beard into sixth place in the 197-pound weight class

Greg Kerkvliet, heavyweight

After a second round loss to the eventual runner up, Mason Parris of Michigan, Greg Kerkvliet was able to fight his way back through the consolation bracket, and earn a shot at third place in his first Big Ten Tournament.

In his final bout of the night, the Nittany Lion heavyweight was not able to fend off Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi.

Kerkvliet went on to earn fourth place in the heavyweight bracket after suffering a 9-0 major decision loss to Cassioppi.

