Penn State is just one dual-meet win from perfection in the regular season.

The undefeated Nittany Lions will host Rider on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Rec Hall for their final dual meet of the regular season.

The blue and white has won all 16 meets of the campaign so far, including a win over No. 2 Iowa and a blowout over No. 3 Michigan.

Rider’s season has trended in the opposite direction, as the Broncos have a 4-8 record with wins over Clarion, George Mason, Northern Illinois and Bloomsburg.

Penn State has five No. 1-ranked wrestlers out of the 10 weight classes, while Rider has one ranked wrestler in its entire lineup: No. 25 Quinn Kinner at 141 pounds.

The 141-pound match between Kinner and defending national champion No. 1 Nick Lee is the best one on paper heading into the weekend.

The rest will presumably end up in the Nittany Lions’ favor — if the starters wrestle — as nine of the blue and white’s 10 starting wrestlers are ranked, with the sole exception at 157 pounds.

While 157 has been the weak point this season for the top-ranked Nittany Lions, it's also been a struggle for Rider, having only one win at the weight all year.

Penn State hasn't been much better though, taking home only two wins at the class this season. Terrell Barraclough and Tony Negron have taken one bout apiece.

Rider, on the other hand, hasn’t had any luck whatsoever — despite rotating between three different wrestlers.

Jake Silverstein started the season at 157 for the Broncos without much success, followed by Alec Bobchin — the only wrestler to win at the class this season. The starting role has since been given to Cole McComas for the last two meets.

\Although momentum has been shifting upward in recent weeks for Penn State, the lack of star power at the class could make the 157 bout one of the best.

It’s not a question that Penn State has a clear edge over Rider, but with the Big Ten championships happening in less than two weeks from Sunday, some of the lineup’s familiar faces might have this dual meet off to rest.

Carter Starocci, Max Dean and Greg Kerkvliet have all missed some time due to some injury issues in recent weeks.

“We’ll see when we get to Sunday,” Cael Sanderson said at his weekly media availability Monday. “We’ll do what’s in each of their own best interests, and we’ll make that decision probably the day before or a couple of days leading up.”

Since this is the last match of the season at Rec Hall, it’ll be the last chance for the seniors on Sanderson’s squad to wrestle in front of the Penn State faithful.

To Sanderson, though, the real senior night happens later on in the season.

“I’m not a big senior night guy,” Sanderson said. “I think the nationals is kind of senior night to me.”

Drew Hildebrandt and Lee will run out of eligibility after this season, while Brady Berge and Roman Bravo-Young will have a decision to make this offseason on whether to return, although Bravo-Young possibly hinted at this season being his last ride earlier in the year.

While the wrestlers haven’t yet made their decisions for next season, there’s no doubt fans will see some of their favorite Penn Staters in Rec Hall for the final time Sunday.

“I think we have more kids that will be moving on than you would think,” Sanderson said. “Not even the exhausted erodibility, but maybe [they] have graduated and might be looking to move on in school or just move on in life.”

