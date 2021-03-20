Penn State entered Friday evening with an opportunity to send four of its wrestlers into the finals and come Saturday evening, all four will take center stage with an opportunity to be named a national champion.

Nittany Lions Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks will all compete in the final round of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

While one must excel physically to advance to this stage in the tournament, the mental strength that is needed is also worth noting, something that is apparent to all four of the blue and white’s wrestlers.

After coming off his first career Big Ten title, Bravo-Young will make his first appearance in the tournament finals.

“I am representing more than myself out here, but other than that it's just being calm,” Bravo-Young said. “I’m just doing all the little things the right way.”

Lee, a true senior, is a three-time All-American and is one of the veterans on Cael Sanderson’s young Penn State squad.

Lee had trouble containing his excitement after his semifinal round win over No. 3 ranked Sebastian Rivera of Rutgers and will now have an opportunity to compete for his first national title.

“I have a game plan and they have their own game plan for you, right?,” Lee said. “ I think it's kind of fun. I mean, you’re in the semifinals of the tournament. That’s the peak of our sport, it doesn’t get much more fun than that.”

As a whole, the young talent in Penn State’s current starting lineup is undeniable. Of the nine wrestlers that made the trip to St. Louis, five were either in their freshman or redshirt freshman seasons.

While there is certainly an abundance of young talent in that group of young wrestlers, one could make a strong case Starocci has had the most promising start to his Nittany Lion career.

“In life, you win some and you lose some, but it doesn't matter,” Starocci said. “I've said from the beginning that I'm the best, so I'm going to go out there and prove it. I have the best coaches and I have the best teammates.”

While the redshirt freshman has built up an impressive resume for himself in just his first season, pressure is not something that has played a large factor in his mindset.

“I don't feel any pressure and our team doesn’t feel any pressure,” Starocci said. “Like I said before, you go to practice and we have the best guys everywhere.”

While Starocci does not lack confidence, he can agree with his teammate Lee that wrestling on one of the biggest stages the sport has to offer is nothing short of fun.

“It's kind of like a playground, honestly,” Starocci said. “Our guys don't get overwhelmed and we’re just having fun and going out and doing what we love.”

