Penn State has a lot to be thankful for in the early goings of the season, starting its campaign with a 3-0 record and not allowing an opponent to reach double-digit points so far.

Coming out of the Thanksgiving break, the Nittany Lions face off against arguably two of their most formidable opponents this season in Penn on Friday and Lehigh on Sunday.

Lehigh and Penn, both in-state rivals, have well-supported programs, Cael Sanderson said, making the impending dual meets contests for bragging rights for Penn State, as well as maintaining its unbeaten status.

“We want to use competition as our greatest tool to improve,” Sanderson said. “With two big matches coming up with UPenn and Lehigh, a couple in-state rivals, with teams with a lot of great wrestlers and coaching staff — we got exciting things on the horizon.”

The matchup against the Quakers is also unique in that former Penn State wrestler Mark Hall, who competed under Sanderson from 2017-2020, is part of their coaching staff.

Hall wrestled with most of the current blue and white roster, but the dynamic will be a lot different when Penn State travels to Philadelphia in hopes of beating the former Nittany Lion in his new home.

“I’m glad as a staff that we didn’t show him everything we know,” Sanderson said. “We’ve got a couple more tricks up our sleeve.”

The two in-state rivals each host several ranked wrestlers, including two top-10 wrestlers for Lehigh, in junior Josh Humphreys at 157 pounds and senior Jordan Wood as a heavyweight.

Humphreys matches up well against Penn State, as the Nittany Lions have dropped all three of their matches at the 157-pound class so far this season.

Penn also has a ranked wrestler at 157 pounds in junior Doug Zapf, who’s currently ranked No. 21 in the country by Intermat.

Illness has played a factor in that 0-3 mark, according to Sanderson, as Terrell Barraclough, the usual Nittany Lion at that weight, was sidelined for the first two duals because of the flu.

Sanderson spoke highly of the sophomore Barraclough during a press conference on Monday.

“We have a lot of confidence in him,” Sanderson said. “He's a tough kid, he's going to work hard and he's going to be very competitive — I think a lot more competitive than people think.”

Barraclough’s toughness and competitive mindset could be a factor heading into the weekend.

However, the most anticipated match of the weekend could reside in a different weight class.

The bout between sophomore No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet and Lehigh’s No. 10 Wood features a clash between two of the nation’s top heavyweights.

Defending national champion Roman Bravo-Young also faces two ranked opponents this weekend in Penn’s Michael Colaiocco, who’s ranked No. 12 in the country, and Lehigh’s No. 22 Malyke Hines.

This is the senior's first tests of the young season, as Colaiocco and Hines will be the first ranked wrestlers he’s seen.

However, Bravo-Young’s mantra of having fun has not changed a bit.

“I like to put on a little show, and that’s the way I'm going to be for the rest of my career and whatever I get myself into as I get older,” Bravo-Young said. “I like the attention, it’s fun and that’s what makes it worth it.”

In what may be the most competitive weight class, a key matchup to watch for is at 165 pounds, as Penn State, Lehigh and Penn have wrestlers ranked within six spots of each other.

The blue and white’s No. 32 Creighton Edsell will wrestle against No. 33 Lucas Revano in Friday’s dual meet in Philadelphia and follow that up with a bout against Lehigh’s No. 27 Brian Meyer on Sunday.

One of the final bouts fans will have circled going in is between the Nittany Lions’ No. 20 Beau Bartlett and Penn’s No. 23 Anthony Artalona.

Bartlett is fresh off a 3-1 overtime win against Army’s No. 21-ranked PJ Ogunsanya, and his MO has been close victories so far this season.

After his bout against Ogunsanya, the sophomore said he wanted to further separate himself from his opponents on the scoresheet rather than being drawn into close finishes at the end of matches.

“When it’s coming down to the wire, I’m still going to push myself just as much as I am in the first three minutes, second period, third period,” Bartlett said. “Moving forward I want to use that mindset early on so I don’t have to win 1-0 matches, 3-1 matches because that’s really not the goal.”

