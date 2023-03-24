Penn State’s season just ended with a successful 10th national championship in 12 tournaments, but it’s never too early to look to the future.

The Nittany Lions will lose some key leaders to graduation and perhaps others to the Olympics, so the 10 wrestlers that Cael Sanderson sends out frequently will be different from last year’s.

Penn State also has some young quality prospects entering the room.

Here’s a projected starting lineup for the Nittany Lions about eight months before the next season begins.

125 pounds: Braeden Davis

Gary Steen took the mat at 125 pounds this past season in Robbie Howard’s absence and was largely unsuccessful, so Penn State could see a change at 125 pounds this upcoming season.

Braeden Davis is ranked as the No. 36 overall recruit in the class of 2023, according to FloWrestling, and he has a legitimate case to earn a starting role depending on how he looks in the offseason.

Davis, who originally didn’t even list Penn State in his top five landing spots, is a 2021 Fargo champion who can turn the tide of the Nittany Lions’ recent woes at 125 pounds.

133 pounds: Robbie Howard

Unfortunately, Howard’s toughest tests have come off the mat, as Howard has missed back-to-back seasons due to injury.

Back in 2020, Howard was ranked as the No. 1 133-pound prospect by FloWrestling. With Howard’s latest injury rehabbed and Roman Bravo-Young no longer eligible to wrestle, Howard is set to finally take the mat.

In his true freshman season, Howard made it to the Round of 16 at 125 pounds and finished the season 7-6. That will have been three seasons ago by the time next season starts, so a better gauge of Howard’s talent will come in the season opener.

Howard has used his freshman redshirt as well as a medical redshirt, so he still has a few more years of eligibility remaining.

141 pounds: Beau Bartlett

Beau Bartlett improved from his 15-10 mark from two seasons ago to 27-3 after a weight class change from 149 pounds to 141 pounds.

The weight class is solely Bartlett’s, who proved himself as a national title contender by finishing No. 3 at the NCAA Championships.

The natural 141-pounder was wrestling up a weight class since Nick Lee was manning the 141-pound slot at the time. However, Bartlett has shown what he can do now.

There isn’t any obvious competition threatening Bartlett’s role on the team, so expect him to run it back once again.

149 pounds: Shayne Van Ness

Shayne Van Ness exceeded expectations with a third-place finish as the No. 12 seed at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Van Ness finished 24-7 in his first year in the starting lineup. Earlier in the season, Van Ness dropped a few matches to the higher-ranked opponents, but that was changed at the NCAA Championships.

In Tulsa, Van Ness beat No. 5 seed Paniro Johnson and held a late lead over Cornell’s eventual national champion Yianni Diakomihalis.

Van Ness, currently a redshirt freshman, will likely remain at this spot for years to come, so the Penn State faithful better get used to the name.

Penn State faithful should expect to see Van Ness competing in a blue-and-white singlet for a while.

157 pounds: Levi Haines

Levi Haines has high potential to be a multiple-time national champion purely based on his true-freshman season.

In his first year at Penn State, Haines finished with an impressive 27-2 record and a runner-up finish at 157 pounds. His run to the NCAA finals was only the third time in Penn State history that a true freshman was an NCAA finalist and the first since Mark Hall in 2017.

Haines’ frame allows him to potentially move up a weight, which will probably happen by the time his career ends, but it’s also reasonable to assume Haines remains at 157 pounds to capture a championship next season.

North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor has run out of eligibility, so Haines’ largest competition is out of the way. With Sanderson’s March mindset, Haines remaining at 157 pounds for another year is likely.

165 pounds: Alex Facundo

Alex Facundo had a good regular season but started to struggle down the stretch, finishing seventh in the Big Ten and going 0-2 at the NCAA Tournament.

However, Facundo is still young and developing. As a redshirt freshman, Facundo finished 19-6 and showed promise toward the future.

With another offseason in the Penn State room, Facundo will likely improve upon his first season as a starter.

Expect Facundo to remain at the 165-pound spot for the 2023-24 wrestling season.

174 pounds: Josh Barr

This selection is assuming Carter Starocci chooses to utilize his Olympic redshirt to prepare for the 2024 Summer Olympics, which isn’t a stretch by any means.

Following Starocci’s third national championship victory, Starocci expressed his goals to eventually become an Olympic gold medalist. It would make sense that he’d miss a year of college wrestling to achieve that.

Of course, Starocci could also train for the Olympics while wrestling the college season considering he already trains with Olympians in the NLWC, but only time will tell whether that happens.

Incoming freshman Josh Barr would be the likely candidate to replace Starocci if he misses next season to train. Barr is a top-10 recruit for the class of 2023 and a Fargo champion at 170 pounds, so he’s no slouch.

Barr would have the opportunity to make an impact like Haines did in his first year with the Nittany Lions.

184 pounds: Aaron Brooks

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s the approach that should be taken with Aaron Brooks and the 184-pound slot.

Brooks is now a three-time national champion, tying a Penn State record that’s split between six wrestlers. Next season, Brooks will have the chance to stand in a class of his own if Starocci elects to use his Olympic redshirt.

Brooks is 80-4 in his collegiate career and blitzed through the 2023 national tournament with relative ease. As one of the nation’s best pound-for-pound wrestlers, Brooks is a no-brainer for the starting role once again.

197 pounds: Lucas Cochran

With Max Dean graduating from the Nittany Lions’ program, Lucas Cochran is probably the favorite to take over at 197 pounds.

Cochran will be a third-year sophomore next season with a career 20-5 record. Of the 197-pounders still on Penn State’s roster, Cochran is the most accomplished.

Sanderson has dipped into the transfer portal in the past at 197 pounds, so that option can’t be ruled out for a few of the weight classes, but as it stands right now, Cochran is the best choice.

Heavyweight: Greg Kerkvliet

Greg Kerkvliet finished 19-3 and was the nation’s runner-up at heavyweight this past season. He’s one of the country’s best heavyweights and will be back in the blue and white once again next season.

All three of Kerkvliet’s losses came against Michigan’s Mason Parris, who wrapped up his college career with an NCAA Championship victory over Kerkvliet. Parris has run out of eligibility, though, making Kerkvliet the likely title favorite.

There won’t be any competition against Kerkvliet within the Penn State room, so Kerkvliet is the obvious choice for the heavyweight spot.

