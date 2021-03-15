Some would say Penn State has surpassed expectations this season as the team prepares to head to St. Louis for the annual NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

The Nittany Lions are a youthful program with only one senior in their typical starting rotation.

However, the success of Cael Sanderson’s freshmen should not come as a surprise, considering Sanderson has produced four Big Ten Freshman of the Year award winners since taking over the program in 2010.

This season, Penn State will send nine wrestlers to the national tournament, five of which are either in their freshman or redshirt freshman season.

Here are some of the top wrestlers on the Nittany Lions’ current roster who have yet to officially compete, as well as some of the program’s top recruits heading into next season.

Austin Boone

Despite never appearing in any starting lineups for the Nittany Lions, there is certainly reason to be excited about what the future may hold for Austin Boone.

The freshman graduated from Lowell High School in Michigan, where he won four individual state championships. Boone also spent time wrestling for the Simmons Academy of Wrestling in Lansing, Michigan.

Prior to his commitment to Penn State, Boone had been regarded by FloWrestling as the No. 2 high school wrestler at the 145-pound weight class and No. 39 overall in his graduating class.

Boone is currently listed in the 157-pound weight class. The current starter at 157 is junior Brady Berge, who is ranked as the No. 10 wrestler in the weight class.

Aurelius Dunbar

Prior to stepping foot on campus in State College, Aurelius Dunbar, who is also currently in his freshman year, put together an impressive high school resume.

While attending Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania, Dunbar accumulated a record of 116-22. Aside from his win-loss record, he was also a four-time state finalist and a four-time National Prep All-American.

Dunbar is currently listed at both 157 and 165 pounds. Redshirt freshman Joe Lee currently serves as Sanderson’s starter at 165 and is currently not ranked among the top-20 wrestlers in his weight class.

Matt Lee

Matt Lee certainly has family ties to the Nittany Lions’ wrestling program, as the freshman is the younger brother of Nick and Joe Lee, who have both been mainstays in Penn State’s starting lineup this season.

Lee was a three-time competitor in the Indiana state wrestling tournament, winning the tournament once and placing twice.

Lee is listed at both 149 and 157 pounds. Fellow true freshman Beau Bartlett recently represented Penn State at 149 pounds in the Big Ten Tournament, but is not currently ranked inside the top 20 in his weight class.

Gary Steen

Gary Steen was originally committed to wrestle for a different university in the Keystone State, but will now be taking his talents to Happy Valley.

Steen verbally committed to Pitt before officially announcing in late January he would be attending Penn State.

Steen is ranked as the No. 35 overall wrestler in the class of 2021. He is also ranked as the No. 7 overall high school wrestler in the 120-pound weight class and will enter college as a two-time high school state champion in Pennsylvania.

Some believe Steen has the potential to be a career 125-pound wrestler in college. Robert Howard currently serves as Sanderson’s starter at the weight class.

Shayne Van Ness

Shayne Van Ness is the top high school wrestler in the nation and will be the fourth No. 1 ranked prospect to commit to the program in Sanderson’s tenure in Happy Valley.

The New Jersey native is one of the more decorated high school wrestlers in the country, winning the Beast of the East tournament and multiple National Prep championships.

The future Nittany Lion is expected to wrestle at either 133 or 141 pounds during his collegiate career. Penn State’s current 133-pound wrestler is junior Roman Bravo-Young, with 141 pounds featuring senior Nick Lee.