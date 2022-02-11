It’s safe to say that most things have gone according to plan so far for Penn State this season.

The Nittany Lions are a perfect 16-0 on the year and are fresh off being named the Big Ten regular-season dual meet champions for their 8-0 record against conference opponents.

To this point in the season, Penn State has already knocked off the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country in Iowa and Michigan, respectively.

With success like that comes season highlights that are worth taking a look back at, even with the postseason just a few weeks away.

Here’s a look back at some of the blue and white’s top moments this season thus far.

Return to Rec Hall

Like in all sporting events across the country last season, Penn State fans were kept out of Rec Hall and unable to cheer on the Nittany Lions.

In front of 6,472 fans who sold out the arena, Penn State welcomed its fans back by rolling to a 32-7 victory over Army.

It had been a long 634 days since fans had filled Rec Hall, but when they finally returned, the buzz inside the venue was jubilant.

The match itself was highlighted by tech falls from Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci and Max Dean, who was making his Rec Hall debut, as the blue and white won eight of the 10 bouts that evening.

Berge’s comeback

Brady Berge and the injuries he sustained during his wrestling career are well documented.

Berge had multiple concussions that threatened the future of his career, but it wasn’t until a knee injury at the NCAA championships last season that the Nittany Lion decided to walk away from competition.

After a brief stint as an assistant coach at South Dakota State, Berge announced he intended on returning to both competition and Penn State.

Rather than wrestling at his former weight of 157, the former coach made his season debut against No. 16 Rutgers at 165, where he received a shower of applause from the fans in Rec Hall upon being announced.

Berge went on to defeat Andrew Clark 5-1 in his return to the mat.

As a team, the blue and white defeated Rutgers 27-11 for its 11th win of the season.

Brooks takes down Amine

Outside of the obvious draw, which was the freshly ranked No. 1 team in Penn State traveling to Ann Arbor to take on No. 3 Michigan, reigning national champion, and No. 1-ranked, Aaron Brooks was set to face Olympic bronze medalist Myles Amine.

While Brooks had asserted himself as the top wrestler at 184 to that point in his career, Amine had wrestled the previous season at 197 and had yet to face the younger Nittany Lion.

The match was certainly the most anticipated one of the dual, and it didn’t disappoint.

Brooks was able to fend off multiple shots from Amine before eventually securing a late third-period takedown to earn the 3-1 decision over the Olympian.

Penn State went on to rout the Wolverines 29-6 in the dual meet.

Dean’s come-from-behind win in Iowa

While its dual meet against Michigan just a week prior was a highly anticipated match, the hype for the Nittany Lions' date with Iowa in Carver-Hawkeye Arena exceeded that to say the least.

Outside of the dual itself, the match that grabbed the most headlines was at 197 when No. 2 Max Dean took on No. 4 Jacob Warner.

Dean trailed 3-0 heading into the third, and final, period of the bout before scoring eight straight points, thanks to a punishing bow and arrow move that the blue and white wrestler was able to successfully execute.

The 8-3 decision wasn’t only a massive win for Dean, but it also mathematically secured the dual for Penn State, as it went on to cement itself as the top program in the country with its 19-13 win against the reigning national champions.

Big Ten dual meet champions

While the dual meet itself was not the most anticipated, the NIttany Lions ended their conference dual meet schedule on a high note with a 21-13 win over No. 12 Nebraska.

The match was closer than originally expected when schedules were released, primarily due to the absence of starters Berge, Starocci and Dean.

The win for Penn State was not only its 16th on the season and its eighth against the conference — it recognized the program as Big Ten dual meet champions.

The recognition may be far from what Sanderson and his staff hope to achieve come March, but the title is a step in the right direction and is certainly a positive sign as the postseason quickly approaches.

