TULSA, Okla. —- In the calm before the storm, the top-seeded 133-pound rivals Roman Bravo-Young and Daton Fix discussed their path to being crowned national champions.

Ahead of the NCAA Championships, the familiar foes discussed the possibility of facing each other in the national title bout for the third season in a row.

Both wrestlers have been ahead of the pack in the weight class all season and remain as the only unbeaten Division I wrestlers at 133 pounds this season.

Ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, Bravo-Young and Fix are heavy favorites to make it to the final bout at 133 for the third-straight year.

For Fix, such an occasion would mark his third time being in the national title match, with the Cowboy losing the bout all three times. The three-time All-American said he believes this year will finally be his chance to get over the hump.

“I think it is my year. Every year I come here, I think it’s my year. Every year I’ve been here, I [have] thought that I was the best guy in weight. You know, I still think that,“ Fix said.

In each of Fix’s finals appearances, he lost the bouts by one score. Most recently, he dropped a 3-2 decision to Bravo-Young last season. The two prior 133 finals appearances for Fix were both 4-2 sudden victory losses, one to Bravo-Young in 2021 and the other to former Rutgers wrestler Nick Suriano in 2019.

“I’ve lost a couple close matches that just didn’t go my way,” Fix said. “I think that if we wrestled some of those matches again, then I could have easily done things differently and won, but that’s in the past. I’m just focused on my performance.”

Despite the two wrestlers’ history, Fix said they haven’t gotten acquainted outside of their competitions, but he said “[Bravo-Young] seems like a good guy off the mat.”

“I haven't really talked to [Fix], but I've always watched him wrestle,” Bravo-Young said. “...He makes me a better person.”

The two wrestlers have certainly pushed each other to be the best they can be. Fix has a 64-2 record since the start of the 2020-21 season, with both losses coming to Bravo-Young.

Bravo-Young, on the other hand, has a 52-0 record in that same span. With their competitive spirit, the two grapplers have sharpened each other and continued to pull away from the rest of the pack at 133 pounds.

For Fix, he’ll have a slight advantage over Bravo-Young this year in one category. With nationals being held in Tulsa, just an hour away from Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Fix’s hometown, the Cowboy will essentially compete at home.

“It’s gonna mean a lot,” Fix said. “I’ve been, you know, really close three times, so to finally break through in my hometown would mean the world to me.”

Bravo-Young will also have a lot of motivation to finish his college career strong.

For Bravo-Young, this tournament will mark his last time wrestling in the blue-and-white singlet. In his illustrious career, he has accumulated three Big Ten titles, two NCAA Championships, 97 bout victories and has been a four-time All-American.

“It means a lot to me. [I] take a lot of pride in it, but at one point, it's just a stepping stone,” Bravo-Young said. “I'm trying to make the freestyle world team, too, so [I’m] not really sweating it. Whatever happens happens, and [I’ll] keep going forward. I've got bigger things on my mind, too.”

