DETROIT — Kicking off the action on Saturday night for the blue and white, Roman Bravo-Young came away with his second national title of his career.

In a rematch of last year’s NCAA finals, Bravo-Young reassured everyone that he is the top dog at 133 pounds.

In what could potentially be his final match at the collegiate level, Bravo-Young defeated Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix 3-2 to win his second consecutive national title.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE