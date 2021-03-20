Roman Bravo-Young capped off his already impressive junior campaign with a 133-pound national title win Saturday evening.
The No. 2-ranked Bravo-Young defeated the top-ranked Daton Fix of Oklahoma State by way of a 4-2 sudden-victory decision to claim the crown.
The Tucson, Arizona, native became the first Nittany Lion to earn a national title at the 133-pound weight class with his victory.
The blue-and-white wrestler finished his third season in Happy Valley with both his first Big Ten and NCAA titles.
MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE
For the first time since 2015, a team other than Penn State will be hoisting a first place trophy.