NCAA Wrestling Championships 2021, Roman Bravo-Young
Graphic by Ben McClary

Roman Bravo-Young capped off his already impressive junior campaign with a 133-pound national title win Saturday evening.

The No. 2-ranked Bravo-Young defeated the top-ranked Daton Fix of Oklahoma State by way of a 4-2 sudden-victory decision to claim the crown.

The Tucson, Arizona, native became the first Nittany Lion to earn a national title at the 133-pound weight class with his victory.

The blue-and-white wrestler finished his third season in Happy Valley with both his first Big Ten and NCAA titles.

