Roman Bravo-Young’s time in Rec Hall has come to a close.

The senior from Tucson, Arizona, has been one of Penn State’s most polarizing talents during his five-year tenure with the program. Ever since the 2018-19 season, Bravo-Young’s freshman year, the Nittany Lions haven’t had to worry about the 133-pound class thanks to Bravo-Young.

Bravo-Young entered Penn State’s season finale with a 92-9 career record and a 48-match win streak. He was able to add to those totals in his final Rec Hall appearance, as he was able to wow the Nittany Lion crowd one more time against Clarion.

The Golden Eagles’ Mason Prinkey had the opportunity to play spoiler Sunday afternoon, but was outclassed by Bravo-Young’s explosiveness and athleticism from the start. By the end of the first period, Bravo-Young held a 10-2 lead.

However, he wanted more.

In the second period, Bravo-Young executed a head and arm throw that originally resulted in a takedown. While on top, though, Bravo-Young kept cranking Prinkey’s arm and turned the Golden Eagle on his back for a fall.

The pin was a storybook moment of sorts as Bravo-Young nears 100 career wins. But it was also part of Bravo-Young’s plan heading into the dual meet.

“Today, I just wanted to get a pin,” Bravo-Young said after the dual meet. “I think I started here in Rec Hall with a pin, so I wanted to end it with a pin. That's just what I went out there and tried to do.”

On Nov. 11, 2018, Bravo-Young defeated Kent State’s Tim Rooney by fall in his Penn State debut. Over four years later, Bravo-Young ended it with a fall.

The 2018-19 season was the start of Bravo-Young’s collegiate rise. Although he was a true freshman at the time, Bravo-Young finished 24-7 and earned All-American honors at the 2019 NCAA Championships. Over the course of the next four seasons, Bravo-Young has only lost two other bouts, both of which occurred in the following 2019-20 season.

While Bravo-Young’s pin in front of a sold out Rec Hall crowd is certainly a feel-good moment, the season isn’t over. The Big Ten Championships start on March 4, with the NCAA championships starting in under two weeks after that.

“It's kind of weird being done. I came a long way and it’s a surreal moment, but just like anything in life, you got to move on,” Bravo-Young said. “Like Cael [Sanderson] said, the job’s really not done and I’m excited for nationals.”

Bravo-Young is currently the top-ranked wrestler in the 133-pound division, as he’s won back-to-back national championships in the weight class. This’ll be his opportunity to earn a three-peat.

The focus of Penn State’s wrestling program has completely shifted to the postseason grind immediately after the final whistle of the heavyweight bout, but Bravo-Young also took some time to reflect on the impact that Penn State’s wrestling program left on him.

“I think it’s more than I imagined,” Bravo-Young said. “I’ve grown a lot here, so I’ve loved every bit of it. I’m definitely grateful, and I enjoyed it all.”

