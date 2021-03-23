After the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in St. Louis, Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young and Aaron Brooks have been named as finalists for the Dan Hodge Trophy.

This award is given to the best wrestler in collegiate wrestling. Bravo-Young and Brooks are coming off individual national championship wins in their respective weight classes.

2020-21 Dan Hodge Trophy Finalists Cast your vote now! https://t.co/c2eBFx1Ngd pic.twitter.com/FVerNZM9dk — WIN Magazine (@WINWrestlingMag) March 23, 2021

Bravo-Young, who classifies in the 133-pound weight class, finished the year with a 14-0 record with one pin, two technical falls and two major decisions.

Brooks, who falls in the 184-pound weight class, also went undefeated this past season with a 14-0 record, two technical falls, and five major decision wins.

They are two of six wrestlers up for the award, including Iowa’s Spencer Lee, Minnesota’s Gable Steveson, Iowa State’s David Carr, and North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor. Fan voting is underway now.

