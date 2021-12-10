Penn State wrestling’s recent performances leave room for improvement at 125, 157 pounds

Penn State has enjoyed a largely successful start to the season as many fans may have expected.

Cael Sanderson’s perennially talented squad has taken down a number of mediocre opponents such as Sacred Heart and Army, as well as a few more talented ones like Penn and Lehigh in relatively easy fashion so far.

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing thus far for the blue and white, though, as health has played a major factor early on.

Several Nittany Lions, including national champions Aaron Brooks, Nick Lee and Roman Bravo-Young, have fallen ill during the season and missed matches.

Despite this challenge, the juggernaut that is Penn State has emerged from the beginning of its season unscathed.

Unfortunately for the team’s fans, an issue many of them foresaw heading into the season presents a more challenging problem for the remainder of the schedule than any health issues the team has faced already.

Entering into the 2021-22 season, fans, media and coaches alike knew Penn State was not particularly talented at two specific weight classes — 125 and 157 pounds.

The Nittany Lions have gone a combined 2-8 across their five duals at those two weight classes, with the only two wins coming at 125 pounds against Sacred Heart and Army.

With its current lineup, it would appear unlikely that the blue and white would be favored over conference rivals Iowa at either the Big Ten Championships or NCAA Championships.

For the majority of the season, Sanderson has given sophomore Baylor Shunk the nod at 125 pounds and sophomore Terrell Barraclough the spot at 157 pounds.

Shunk has had some minor success on the season with two wins; however, his two wins have come against opponents that are a combined 1-9.

His two losses have both come against ranked opponents in current No. 13-ranked Brandon Kaylor and No. 33 Ryan Miller.

While these losses are nothing to be ashamed of, neither match was particularly close, and Penn State frankly needs wrestlers who can beat ranked opponents and potentially score points at Big Tens and NCAAs.

Barraclough has only wrestled twice on the year due to illness, but he has dropped both matches, falling to current No. 20 Doug Zapf and No. 29 Markus Hartman.

While these losses are also both to ranked opponents, the same necessity mentioned above also applies to Barraclough in that the Nittany Lions need their wrestlers to be able to beat ranked opponents due to the level of competition in the Big Ten.

Sanderson stated recently Barraclough had won the 157-pound starting spot outright; however, it appears that the starting role could be potentially changing in the near future.

In the blue and white’s most recent dual against Lehigh, Barraclough didn’t start at 157 pounds — instead junior Tony Negron got the nod and impressed in his dual debut.

Negron took on No. 10 Josh Humpreys and nearly beat the highly touted West Virginia native, but he ultimately fell 5-4.

However, he likely would have won had a late takedown not been overturned after a challenge by the Lehigh coaching staff.

Negron’s near upset may cause some turmoil within the Penn State wrestling room in the near future.

With the team having no matches until Dec. 20, Negron and Barraclough will likely find themselves battling for the starting spot at 157 over the upcoming days.

The situation at 125 pounds remains a little more concrete, but it could have some changes down the line.

Against Lehigh, Bucknell transfer Jake Campbell got the start over Shunk and dropped an 11-3 major decision against the No. 11 wrestler in the weight class — Jaret Lane.

Campbell actually wrestled pretty well in the first period and was only down one point heading into the second period. It was in the second where he was caught out on a shot and surrendered a four-point near fall that broke the match open for Lane.

While Campbell’s performance may have come as a surprise for many, he may not even be Shunk’s biggest competition for the 125-pound starting spot going forward.

Cael Sanderson picked up a massive transfer going into the 2021-22 season in Central Michigan’s Drew Hildebrant, who finished fourth at the 2021 NCAA Championships in the 125-pound bracket.

It’s unknown when Hildebrant will join the Penn State program, but the sooner the better seems to be the correct answer.

Hildebrant may not best Iowa’s Spencer Lee in Big Ten competition or on the national stage, but that’s not what the NIttany Lions need him to do: Sanderson needs tournament point scorers.

Penn State knows what it has at weight classes like 133, 141 and 184 pounds, as well as several others, but seeing moves at 125 or 157 pounds in the future could be instrumental to the overall success of the squad, as Shunk and Barraclough have given little indication so far this season that they’re the right guys for the job.

The goal of this team is not just to win duals but to win national titles.

Sanderson and his staff need athletes who can take on the best of the best in the country and further need those athletes to emerge in just a few months to avoid what could be another runner-up finish at the NCAA Championships.

