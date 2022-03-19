DETROIT — Following Bravo-Young’s performance, a second Nittany Lion took home an individual title.

A five-year starter at Penn State, Nick Lee ended his storied Nittany Lion career with his second national title in as many years.

Lee battled No. 15-seed Kizhan Clarke who played the role of spoiler against a number of higher seeded wrestlers throughout the tournament, taking No. 2-seed Jaydin Eierman and No. 6-seed Cole Matthews of Pitt.

Lee wouldn’t suffer the same fate, winning by way of a 10-3 decision in what was his final match in a blue and white singlet.

