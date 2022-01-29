Cool, calm and collected.

Those are the words to describe Cael Sanderson and the Penn State wrestlers in its 19-13 dual meet win over No. 2 Iowa on the road.

Whenever the out of bounds whistle blew or a stalemate was called, the wrestler in the blue and white singlet would pop up, run to the middle — ready to get back into action and try to ignore the sound of the packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Their demeanor resembles their coach and mentor Sanderson, who seldomly leaves his seat no matter what is happening on the mat.

The moment was never too big for any of them, even as the dual meet came down to the wire and the result was uncertain.

Through the first six matches, the top-two teams in the country were knotted at 10 points each, with the Nittany Lions winning the first three bouts and Iowa winning the next three.

The last four wrestlers for the blue and white once again pulled through to seal the victory for the top-ranked program in the country.

Carter Starocci kicked it off with a gritty win over No. 2 Michael Kemerer in a bout that was settled by tiebreakers.

Followed by a comfortable Aaron Brooks win and a comeback victory by Max Dean, that was sealed with a bow and arrow move which resulted in back points.

All of the sudden, the once-tied dual meet was clinched in Penn State’s favor.

The story just keeps repeating itself, and against a program like Iowa, their performances become even more crucial to the team and their record.

However, the Nittany Lions have proved they can win at all four of the last weight classes against anybody, only dropping two bouts in the first fourteen dual meets, one of which was Kerkvliet’s loss to Tony Cassioppi of Iowa on Friday.

Several of the bouts that were wrestled Friday night could have gone either way as Nick Lee and Starocci both went to overtime and Dean was down 3-0 before his eight-point explosion in the final period.

But, on the night at least, the blue and white wrestlers, from top to bottom, were as cold as ice in both their demeanor and their willingness to do anything to come out on top.

Their mindset was arguably the difference-maker tonight.

Having a calm mindset in any sport is arguably one of the most important things an athlete can possess and shouldn’t be overlooked.

Starocci was dripping in sweat after his extended mat time in Iowa City, but he had no emotion on his face. It was business as usual.

Roman Bravo-Young also never panicked despite landing only one shot on No. 3 DeSanto to topple the Hawkeye.

That’s the difference between champions and runner-ups — the winners don’t let adversity get to them, and Penn State has been unphased in every one of their dual meets so far.

Even when Sanderson challenged a potential takedown in Dean’s match, he just walked up and dropped the brick in front of the officials.

The reality is this electric dual meet could, and probably was, a preview of the national championships that arrive in less than two months.

Many of these wrestlers will see each other again in both the Big Ten Championships and the NCAA Championships.

Eighteen of the 20 wrestlers in Friday night’s meet were ranked, with the Hawkeye’s No. 11 Drake Ayala getting scratched from the lineup ahead of the action.

Twelve of Friday’s wrestlers are currently ranked in the top-five of their respective weight classes.

There are definitely going to be rematches down the line, and some will probably have a national title on the line but only time will tell.

After Friday’s victory, the Nittany Lions are the clear favorite for the team title, and it is hard to argue against that point looking at their resume so far this season.

