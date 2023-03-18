“Iron sharpens iron.”

That’s been a common phrase from Penn State’s athletes throughout the season and was used by Aaron Brooks after his semifinal win over NC State’s Trent Hidlay. The victory over Hidlay advanced Brooks to his third consecutive NCAA finals appearance.

However, Brooks was far from the only Nittany Lion to earn the opportunity to win a title. Roman Bravo-Young, Levi Haines, Carter Starocci and Greg Kerkvliet also punched their tickets to their respective weight class finals.

Penn State’s five finalists are the most of any program in the tournament by a wide margin, leading second-place Cornell, which has two NCAA finalists.

Given the number of NCAA finalists alone, it’s unsurprising that the Nittany Lions are leading the team race by 39.5 points, tallying 116.5 points through four sessions compared to Iowa’s 77.

In total, eight Penn State wrestlers have clinched All-American honors, tying the program record set in 1987 and tied in 2018.

The Nittany Lions are in a great position to take home their 10th team title in 12 tournaments as the standings show right now. But what has made Penn State so dominant this year?

Like every year, the short answer is Cael Sanderson.

He’s the figure that started the positive snowball effect that built the dynasty that is Penn State wrestling today. According to Haines, Sanderson’s recruiting strategy is a major factor in the team’s success.

“They just recruit guys that love to wrestle, and when you have a true passion for the sport it makes everything else a lot easier,” Haines said after his semifinal victory.

Penn State’s wrestlers' passion that Sanderson sought has built a camaraderie within the program that happens with most people who share a common interest. They’ve become closer and cheer for each other with as much excitement as they might have for their own matches.

Haines, who’s only a true freshman, has sparked that friendship with the veteran Starocci.

Starocci said that watching Haines defeat Nebraska’s Peyton Robb in the semifinals made him “feel like running through a steel wall” from behind the scenes.

According to Starocci, his support for Haines — past the fact that they wrestle for the same program — started early after Haines joined the room.

“There’s not many kids that want to challenge me, and when he first walked in he gave me a few comments in the room,” Starocci said. “I’m like, ‘Dude, that’s not going to roll around here,’ but then in the back of my head I’m like ‘Damn this little cat’s about it.’”

That initial interaction between the two loops back into Brooks’ original quote about iron sharpening iron. Brooks also added “if you’re not looking to sharpen yourself, you’re not going to be sharpened,” which he said he does by picking out the best wrestlers in the room.

While Brooks is currently on the hunt for his third straight national title, there’s plenty of talent in Penn State’s wrestling room that extends beyond the current roster.

The Lorenzo Wrestling Complex is also home to the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, which is a designated Olympic Regional Training Center and is coached by Sanderson and the rest of Penn State’s coaching staff as well. Members include former Penn State greats David Taylor, Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal, Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder and 4-time collegiate national champion Kyle Dake.

Haines, who trained at Taylor’s M2 Training Center in high school, has been one of many beneficiaries of that.

“Dave has been a big help in my career so far,” Haines said. “He's one of my heroes growing up and he’s my coach now and we get to work out together. It’s pretty awesome.”

So there’s a lot of proverbial “iron” to be sharpened that benefits the Nittany Lions when they take the mat. All that’s left to do for Penn State is finish the job and clinch the team title tomorrow.

“This is the only reason why I came back, to get that team title,” Bravo-Young said.

