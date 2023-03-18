Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet earned a big 4-2 victory over Wyatt Hendrickson on Friday night to punch his ticket to the heavyweight finals.

Kerkvliet’s victory has earned him a shot at Mason Parris for the third time this season and an opportunity for sweet revenge under the brightest lights.

Kerkvliet took the mat against Hendrickson as the No. 3 seed against the No. 2, just nine days after seeds had been announced. Hendrickson had been given the nod for the No. 2 seed for having one loss versus two for Kerkvliet at the time of seeding.

Both wrestlers had only lost to No. 1 Parris at the time, but Kerkvliet had three wins over No. 4 seed Tony Cassioppi. Kerkvliet had an arguably more impressive resume, even with one extra loss.

In front of 15,694 fans, Kerkvliet would have a chance to test his mettle against the Air Force Falcon.

An early takedown by Hendrickson put him up 2-1 at the end of the second period. With Kerkvliet starting down in the second, he had a chance to tie the bout with an escape.

Instead, he caught Hendrickson for the reversal and took his first lead of the bout, but not before the Air Force heavyweight had accumulated over a minute of riding time. Kerkvliet wouldn’t let that slow him down, as he rode Hendrickson out and dwindled the riding time back down to 0:32.

In the final period, Kerkvliet continued to hold Hendrickson back by riding out the Falcon for a second straight period. With riding time, the Nittany Lion took the bout by a 4-2 decision.

After his victory, Kerkvliet talked about how he shared an emotional moment with his family.

“I think it's pretty awesome. I mean, growing up, me and my family, me and my dad, we used to lift weights while we were watching the NCAA Tournament every year we had it on. We always thought it was one of the coolest things, just the presentation that goes along with it, that stuff.”

Now Kerkvliet is the wrestler on the screen instead of on the couch, and he will wrestle for all the marbles in Session 6.

His faceoff with Parris will be the third this season and seventh in his career. Although the all-time series is tied 3-3, Parris has gotten the better of Kerkvliet twice this season.

The first of which came in the Bryce Jordan Center by a 3-1 decision and the second coming by a 5-3 sudden victory thriller for the Big Ten title.

When asked what he thinks about facing Parris again and what he’s learned from facing him twice already, Kerkvliet said, “I'm excited. We went back to the drawing board, made a couple of tweaks that I can bring to this meeting tomorrow. I think it will be good. It's fun to try to figure out these sort of games because it's just a game at the end of the day.”

With three wins under his belt against the dominant Wolverine, Kerkvliet could capture his first NCAA title with an upset victory. The blue and white’s heavyweight will be challenged in front of tens of thousands for the heavyweight trophy.

Parris thinks that that previous version of himself that lost three times to Kerkvliet is long gone.

“I think there is a huge difference. If I wrestled myself, I would beat the crap out of myself from last year. It's great to have a season where I'm healthy. I'm strong. I'm feeling great. My mentality is feeling really good and physically this is the best I've felt.”

The heavyweight in the maize and blue doesn’t think that beating Kerkvliet three times in one season will come easily though, and he’s trying to stay loose ahead of his fate with destiny on Saturday night.

“Yeah, there definitely is challenges, you know, being familiar with each other. But I'm just going to go out there and do my things, wrestle how I know how to wrestle and not change anything drastic up and just go out there and have a lot of fun under the lights,” Parris said.

With a rematch for the ages on the horizon, the two heavyweights can cement their legacy in their school’s history with a win and get the last jab in their growing rivalry.

