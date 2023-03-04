ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For the third straight time, Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet downed No. 3 Tony Cassioppi, this time with a 5-0 victory to punch his ticket to the Big Ten title.

In the Big Ten heavyweight semifinal, No. 2 Kerkvliet defeated his Hawkeye rival to earn a rematch against No. 1 Mason Parris in the Big Ten Championship.

Cassioppi and Kerkvliet have a rich and storied history spanning over the last few seasons, with the two developing a natural rivalry.

Entering the 2022-23 season, Kerkvliet had never bested Cassioppi. With an 0-3 record, he took the mat against his familiar foe in the NWCA All-Star classic.

There, Kerkvliet finally got the monkey off his back with a convincing 8-5 win. The bout wasn’t counted toward either wrestlers’ official records, but it was enough to lock in Kerkvliet’s ranking over Cassioppi.

The two would get a second chance to face off later in the season. This time, the two met in a packed Bryce Jordan Center in Happy Valley.

Kerkvliet once again got the better of Cassioppi. This time the victory was a 4-1 decision in front of a raucous home crowd.

With his second win, Kerkvliet had proved that his win in the NWCA All-Star Classic was anything but a fluke, and he reaffirmed his status as one of the nation’s best heavyweights.

As fate would have it, the two would meet for a third time in the same season. In the semifinal of the heavyweight bracket for the Big Ten Championships, the well-acquainted grapplers met with a bid to the title and a chance to earn their squads points in a tight team title race.

With about a minute left in the first period, Kerkvliet bounded after Cassioppi and secured a takedown. The Penn State heavyweight held onto Cassioppi for the rest of the period, with the Hawkeye nearly slipping from his grasp in the final seconds.

Leading 2-0 to begin the second and with 1:02 in riding time, Kerkvliet began down. He struggled to break free of Cassioppi’s grip for some time, which ticked the riding time all the way down.

But, Kerkvliet would get the last laugh.

As Cassioppi held onto his opponent, Kerkvliet managed to flip the script and earn a reversal to go up 4-0. He used the rest of the period to once again tick the riding time above one minute.

Well in control heading into the final period, Kerkvliet started on top. To close out his dominating win, he rode out the period for a 5-0 victory with 3:12 in riding time.

In a short couple of months, Kerkvliet has completely rewritten the narrative by tying his record against Cassioppi 3-3.

His victory on Saturday also marked revenge for last year’s Big Ten Championships, where Cassioppi beat Kerkvliet 6-4 in sudden victory.

Now Kerkvliet gets another opportunity at revenge, this time against Michigan’s Parris, who beat Kerkvliet 3-1 in the Bryce Jordan Center earlier in the season,

The Big Ten heavyweight title on Sunday will now be between the two top heavyweight wrestlers in both the conference and in the nation.

Ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, Parris and Kerkvliet will make for a marquee matchup.

Kerkvliet in his career holds a 3-2 record against Parris, including a 6-1 decision in last year’s NCAAs.

Parris will enter the matchup with a perfect 27-0 record to Kerkvliet’s 15-1 record. Whichever way the bout goes, there is a real possibility that this could be a preview of the heavyweight NCAA Championship.

Kerkvliet also has an opportunity to earn the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Championship should he beat Parris.

