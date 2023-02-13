It’s no secret that Penn State’s Gary Steen has had some struggles in his first year as a starter, but he’s finding ways to keep his mental fortitude in a tough situation.

Steen has had a difficult transition to the collegiate level, posting a combined 10-16 record in open bouts and duals over his first two years with the program.

Steen spoke about the challenges that come with making the jump to collegiate wrestling.

“At the beginning of the year, I was kind of worried about winning and losing,” Steen said. “Obviously in high school, coming out with like only four losses, you expect to just win, but college is a different level.”

Steen has figured that out the hard way.

Learning to find good things to take away in losses can become frustrating when wrestlers are a takedown or two away in several bouts. Seven of Steen’s 11 losses this year have been by four points or less.

Instead of focusing on the results of the bouts, Steen wants to continue to find ways to inch closer to being Penn State’s answer at 125.

“Now it’s just not even so much worried about the wins and losses,” he said. “[I’ve] grown as a wrestler, so building confidence day by day, working with the best.”

Steen mentioned that he’s been training with former Penn State grappler Jordan Conaway and former Iowa Hawkeye Thomas Gilman.

Steen has become better at “hanging in there” with Gilman and can get the occasional score on the former Big Ten Champion.

“It is a good feeling,” the redshirt freshman said of the experience.

Gilman has been instrumental in keeping Steen’s confidence level high and has pushed him to believe in his development throughout this year. Training with two grapplers that had success at the collegiate level is certainly a big help for Steen, who still has a lot to learn.

“I really look up to him, Gilman, a lot. He helps me a lot and just tells me to keep my head straight,” Steen said.

Building strength has become a focal point of Steen’s training regime, he told the media last Tuesday. Coming into the summer of his true-freshman year, the young grappler weighed around 120 pounds, which was the same weight he competed at in high school.

In that early time with the program, Steen struggled getting takedowns, saying he had to work several months at it. Some of those issues still linger, but the redshirt freshman from Hermitage, Pennsylvania, is still working on his craft.

Steen’s improvement showed when he got a win over then-No. 24 Tristan Lujan, for his first Big Ten win. This win came at a price, though.

During the bout, Steen injured his knee, which forced him to miss the dual against Iowa. Steen assured the media he’s fully healthy now, and he should be good to go moving forward.

Having to deal with building confidence and dealing with an underlying injury can set any athlete back, but Steen seems to be taking it in stride.

He has some important upcoming bouts before the Big Ten Championship, which will determine if the young Penn Stater will qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Although, the most realistic path for Steen for an invite is via an automatic qualifier at the Big Ten Championship on March 4 and 5.

“We improve each other… Everyone practices against each other,” Steen said. “So I'm pushing you, you're pushing me, we're all just trying to build each other.”

