A wrestler who previously believed himself to be burnt out from the sport doesn’t always make for the best leader on a team with championship aspirations.

That’s exactly what Penn State has on its hands with Drew Hildebrandt, though.

Since transferring from Central Michigan, Hildebrandt has seamlessly transitioned into the Nittany Lions starting lineup and with just five official matches under his belt the transfer has managed to take up a leadership role with the team.

“I think leadership is just being consistent,” Cael Sanderson said. “Basically just sharing your passion for what you're doing with the rest of the squad and just by being yourself.”

Consistency is what Hildebrandt has brought to his new team in a short amount of time and he has done so at a spot in Penn State’s starting lineup where it has lacked that in recent years.

In the eyes of his head coach, that consistency is what makes him so valuable to a team that already had goals of a national title.

“[He’s] very consistent and obviously a very good wrestler, but [he] just gives a great effort every time and is going to be himself regardless of the circumstances or situation,” Sanderson said. “He's been very valuable to us and is just a fun guy to have around and to have on the team.”

Prior to transferring to Sanderson’s program, Hildebrandt said he believed he was done with the sport.

That feeling of burnout wouldn’t last for long, though.

“I started missing a little bit,” Hildebrandt said. “I decided to try a new approach, a new school and what a great place to reignite your love for the sport and your passion for the sport.”

While at Central Michigan, Hildebrandt finished as high as fourth at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Outside of his personal goals Hildebrandt has hopes of bringing another national championship home to Happy Valley.

“I came back to win a national title and to help this team,” Hildebrandt said. “Every win I get, or every bonus point I get is a benefit to this team, and I'm just trying to help them learn some things on the way.”

If Hildebrandt wants to win a national title then there are few better than Sanderson at putting his team and his wrestlers in a position to succeed.

“I think Cael’s really good at setting the tone and reminding you why you're doing things and also keeping a good positive energy, whether that'd be on or off the mat.” Hildebrandt said. “Overall, I think this program has helped me become a better person.”

Last season’s starting job at 125 belonged to Robbie Howard who underwent surgery in the offseason.

Hildebrandt has been more than just a fine replacement, though, and is currently ranked as the No. 7 wrestler at the weight class.

With the added veteran in the room, the younger Howard has tried to take advantage of Hildebrandt’s experience.

According to Sanderson, Howard has sought out Hildebrandt in the wrestling room and wants to wrestle with him every chance he gets.

“That shows what a good athlete and what a good person he is that he's seeking that out at such a young age,” Hildebrandt said “I know that's hard for a lot of guys to think and do, but it's cool. I love to show what I have, I got some tricks I like to show and it means a lot.”

Howard is not the only wrestler on the team Hildebrandt has offered his wisdom to though.

The Granger, Indiana, native said he believes the team does not just learn from one singular individual but instead learns from one another.

“I think when you see someone who's younger, or someone who's having a bad day or something, I like to talk to them and understand where their mindset is and help them through that situation, but I think everyone on the team does that,” Hildebrandt said. “I think we got a bunch of beasts on our team who are just good people as well.”

Between sharing the lessons he’s learned throughout his career and the opportunity he and his teammates have in front of them, it’s safe to say that Hildebrandt is happy with his choice to return to the sport.

“This has been a great process for me.” Hildebrandt said. “I'm in love with the sport again, and I constantly want to get better.”

