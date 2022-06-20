One of the most iconic pieces of memorabilia in the sports world is the bobblehead.

There’s a charm to the oversized head that can be put into motion with one flick that makes it such a staple as a collectible.

Fans can get a bobblehead of a seemingly infinite amount of players across all sports — it doesn’t matter if it's the NFL or WWE.

Although WWE bobbleheads are common, one of the neglected sports when it comes to bobbleheads is traditional wrestling. If a person looks up “wrestling bobblehead” in the Google search bar, only WWE entertainers appear.

However, that trend is changing, as Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA national champion wrestler David Taylor recently partnered with FOCO to release his own bobblehead.

“I feel incredibly honored to be mentioned alongside some of the best athletes in the world,” Taylor told The Daily Collegian. “It is definitely a surreal feeling.”

FOCO is a leading merchandise website that offers a wide range of products surrounding a number of professional sports teams.

Out of all of FOCO’s merchandise, its bobblehead collection has hundreds of items available with the most well-known professional athletes, including the likes of Tiger Woods, LeBron James and Tom Brady.

The long list of athletes will expand once more with the limited edition of Taylor’s newly released bobbleheads that are available on the company’s website.

The release features two different versions of Taylor — the “Magic Man” version, which shows Taylor with a gold medal around his neck in a Team USA singlet, and the “Penn State Nittany Lions” version, as the figurine dons the blue-and-white uniform of Taylor’s alma mater. Both versions cost $50 and have 221 units available for preorder.

The merchandise company has a vast history of partnering with athletes, and Taylor said the process in creating his collectibles went smoothly.

“The partnership with FOCO was great,” Taylor said. “They are the gold standard when it comes to bobbleheads and sports collectibles, and it showed in their process and the final products that were created.”

Though the project came to fruition, having his own memorabilia wasn’t a concern for Taylor throughout his career, as he’s “always been focused on wrestling and trying to improve every day.”

If it weren’t for his friends Joe Sanfilippo and Tom Ottaiano, Taylor said the bobbleheads might not even exist.

Ottaiano, CEO of Today’s Business — FOCO’s digital marketing partner — and Sanfilippo, Taylor’s marketing partner and manager of growth and partnerships at Today’s Business, used their experience and connections with FOCO to make the collaboration possible.

Sanfilippo said he earned FOCO partnerships with other world-class athletes like Alex Morgan, DK Metcalf and Karl-Anthony Towns, but Taylor’s bobbleheads still proved to be a unique experience.

“This partnership was the first of its kind, as FOCO has never covered an Olympic gold medal wrestling champion,” Sanfilippo said. “It was incredibly exciting for me to be able to help bring FOCO into this new market and introduce the wrestling world to FOCO in the process as well.”

Overall, wrestling is far from the most popular sport in the U.S., not even cracking the top 10 most-viewed sports in the country, but it’s gaining momentum.

The 2022 NCAA wrestling season saw an 8% increase in viewership for the national championship final compared to the 2021 national championship final. The Jan. 28 dual meet between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa had an average audience of 363,000 viewers on the Big Ten Network, the most for a wrestling match in the network’s history.

That growing wrestling fan base didn’t falter when the limited edition bobbleheads were made available for preorder.

“David was super easy to work with, and FOCO was pleasantly surprised by how well the bobbleheads sold,” Matthew Katz, FOCO’s director of licensing, told the Collegian. “We weren’t sure what type of reaction we would have when we partnered with David, but it was great to see the wrestling community support this world-class athlete.”

Taylor’s bobbleheads saw support from the WWE community as well, according to Katz.

The release of the David Taylor bobbleheads paves the way for other traditional wrestlers looking to score a brand deal, a reality that Taylor said he hopes to see on display in the future.

“It would be great to see some of the other iconic moments of wrestling captured in a bobblehead.”

