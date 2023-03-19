TULSA, Okla. — Team culture often leads to team success.

In college sports, the chemistry and culture built inside a locker room is harder to establish for an extended period of time, thus being subject to change as the roster cycle rotates over and over again.

The cycle of eligibility has struck two of Penn State’s veteran leaders following the 2023 Division I Wrestling Championships. The first was Max Dean, who transferred to the Nittany Lions prior to the 2021-22 season.

Dean won the 2022 197-pound national championship in his first season in a blue-and-white singlet and was named an All-American once again in 2023, taking home 7th place.

At 133 pounds, Roman Bravo-Young entered his fifth season riding one of the nation’s longest winning streaks. The graduate student looked to cap his illustrious career with even more hardware.

Neither wrestler had to return to the program after last season. They both could’ve gone out on top of the collegiate wrestling world, but chose to return to help the Nittany Lions capture another team title.

“The attitude and the perspective and the culture that [Dean] brought was a huge gift and blessing to the program and our coaching staff,” Cael Sanderson said.

Dean entered his name in the transfer portal after Cornell, and the Ivy League schools as a whole, took longer to resume their athletic programs following the coronavirus compared to other schools across the country.

He eventually landed on Penn State and finished his 2-year Nittany Lion career with a 48-6 overall record.

After Dean walked off the mat, he sounded off on what Penn State’s program meant to him.

“I’m truly glad it was Penn State,” Dean said in an emotional post-match interview. “They’ve really meant a lot to me in my life, even outside of wrestling. It’s sad today, not even because I’m not wrestling tonight, but more so because it’s ending.”

An emotional Max Dean after finishing 7th in 2023. Won the national title with PSU in ‘22 after transferring from Cornell. 4x All-American. Hats off to an incredible career. @On3sports x @PennStateOn3 pic.twitter.com/1ZweQOKgxC — Nick Kosko (@nickkosko59) March 18, 2023

According to Carter Starocci, he watched Dean’s interview on his hotel bed ahead of his 174-pound title match. He added that he was “almost tearing up” while watching it.

“Having a guy like that in your team … and just hearing that interview really puts into perspective that it's something you guys really can't see or can't feel unless you experience it,” Starocci said. “It’s a lot deeper than wrestling.”

Bravo-Young ended his career with a loss in the 133-pound national title match, his third straight appearance in the NCAA finals. While the result wasn’t what Bravo-Young preferred, it’s the stuff inside the locker room that’ll hurt the most to leave.

Bravo-Young faced a dilemma in the offseason prior to the 2022-23 season, as his return to the program wasn’t certain by any means. Before the season, Bravo-Young, who’s expressed an interest in joining the UFC circuit, signed an NIL deal with famed MMA manager Dave Martin.

Ultimately, the two-time national champion opted to return to the program and put his fighting aspirations aside in order to contribute to another team title. Bravo-Young did just that by finishing as the national runner-up.

“He reached his goals and put a lot of time in and came back, helped the team win a national title,” Sanderson said. “He did an awesome job and is just clutch so many times, so talented, worked so hard, so consistent.”

