Penn State’s Carter Starocci may have just defeated the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the nation at the 174 lb. weight class, but the redshirt freshman isn’t aiming for anything less than its top spot.

After defeating then-No. 2 ranked Logan Massa of Michigan, Starocci was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week and was ranked the No. 5 wrestler at 174 Tuesday.

Starocci’s most recent win served as a coming out party to the college wrestling world for the underclassman, but Cael Sanderson was already more than aware of the talent that Starocci possesses and saw that translate into a win Sunday.

“Carter wrestled great,” Sanderson said at his weekly media availability. “He wrestled one of the best kids in the country at not just the collegiate level, but the senior level as well.”

According to Sanderson, though, that victory should not have come as a shock.

“I don't think anyone in our program was really surprised,” Sanderson said. “We know just how good Carter is and how hard he works, but you still have to go out there and do it.”

Starocci currently boasts a record of 4-1 with his lone loss coming at the hands of Indiana’s Donnell Washington in the first dual meet of his collegiate career.

The Erie, Pennsylvania, native has used that loss as a learning experience and has remained confident throughout the unusual season.

“I know I'm the best guy out there, so I have to go out there and prove it,” Starocci said. “I have to do my thing and have fun with it.”

In addition to his own hard work and confident mindset, Starrocci has also since received advice from Mark Hall, a former teammate of his and one of the more successful wrestlers the blue and white has produced in recent years.

“He reached out to me and he let me know that it's all good,” Starocci said. “It's one match and that doesn't define who we are as human beings.”

Although the pair are no longer teammates, the younger Starocci has still leaned on the elder Hall for guidance as his season has progressed.

“I'm really close to Mark, we got better every single day last year together, and we still do even though we’re not on the same team anymore,” Starocci said. “He's the guy that is always in my corner and I'm always in his corner.

“I feel like that’s important to have.”

Starocci, who is always eager to compete on the mat, has witnessed several scheduled meets get postponed this season. Still, he understands the situation at hand and has made the most of it.

From his point of view, the best alternative available is within his own team.

“I'm aware of the situation,” Starocci said. “It's nothing new honestly, because we go out there to compete against other teams, but we have the best guys in our room. When I want to compete, I just go to practice and I compete there.”

Regardless of winning or losing though, Starocci’s focus lies entirely on perfecting his craft and cementing himself as the top wrestler at 174 pounds.

“I’m never satisfied,” Starocci said. “I'm not going after anybody. Just line them up and I'll take them out.”

