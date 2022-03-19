The third Nittany Lion on Friday to earn the privilege of donning a blue-and-white singlet in a championship match, sophomore Carter Starocci represented its history well.

In just his second NCAA tournament, Starocci defeated Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis to earn his second NCAA title in sudden victory.

With the win, the Erie, Pennsylvania, native capped off a perfect tournament thanks to a 6-5 decision over the Hookie using a point from ridding time to seal the deal.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE