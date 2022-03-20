DETROIT — It’s Carter’s world, and everybody else is just living in it

Arguably the most confident wrestler in the country — Carter Starocci knew he would be in this moment from the start, standing atop the podium as a back-to-back national champion, proving his title run during his freshman season was no fluke.

When asked if winning the title was a guarantee from the start, Starocci’s answer was a simple one — “Yes.”

“I've wrestled this match a million times in my head before, it's not my first rodeo,” Starocci said. “I've been here before. I just put my faith in God and his presence and his gifts as well — that’s all I really need.”

Starocci rolled through the regular season and the conference tournament, compiling an 18-0 record to earn the No. 1-seed entering the NCAA tournament.

There, he continued his dominance against the best the NCAA had to offer, outscoring his opponents 32-13 and pinning Rutgers’ Connor O’Neill.

The sophomore met one of his toughest opponents of the season in the final, Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis, but Starocci didn’t back down.

The now two-time national champion at 174 pounds, Starocci took down Lewis, a former national champion in his own right, to bring home the title.

Starocci never appeared to have any doubt as to what the outcome of the match would be, the Erie, Pennsylvania, native said he was in control the entire time.

“I knew he was very counter [focused]. He backed up, I don’t think he took a step forward unless I was pulling on him,” Starocci said. “He wasn’t really trying to generate offense, just trying to keep it close.”

What’s even more impressive than winning a second straight national title, is doing so with a broken hand.

After Max Dean’s title winning performance, Cael Sanderson revealed Starocci has been wrestling with a broken hand since late January and needs surgery, but he opted to just rehab his hand and wrestle anyways.

Despite reaching the top of the sport with a broken hand, Starocci still wasn’t quite satisfied with his result, and he said he will go back and watch the tape with assistant coach Casey Cunningham.

The two-time national champion said he wants to improve against opponents who don’t wrestle in an aggressive manner like the style, like the way he said Lewis wrestled throughout the match.

“It won't be closed next time,” Starocci said. “We'll just keep improving in all areas, not for Mekhi, but for myself.”

Just a sophomore this season, but holding freshman eligibility, Starocci has the opportunity to become the first wrestler to ever win five national titles, all while he trains under a coach who has one of the most storied collegiate careers in history.

The Starocci also provided some insight into what is next for him going forward.

“That world title is next. Anyone and everyone is getting taken down,” Starocci said. “So world titles next, and then it’s back to folkstyle, and I’m going to keep getting better and keep improving.”

Starocci will have a shot at a world title this September, with the World Championships set to be held in Serbia.

Starocci’s teammate, Dean, also weighed in on the impact that he has had on himself and the team throughout the season.

“Carter pushes me. He’s fiery, he brings intensity. I can’t tell you how valuable that is to have a brother going to war with you like that,” Dean said. “Instead of me being worried about winning or losing, I’m thinking ‘wow, Carter did it.’ I’m going to spend the next seven minutes figuring out if this guy is a man or not.”

Dean’s words provided important insight into Starocci’s role within the wrestling room.

With senior leaders such as Nick Lee or potentially Roman Bravo-Young set to depart, Starocci will be a critical role model for the younger generation of wrestling entering the Penn State program.

Whatever happens in the future, one fact will almost certainly remain, Starocci will go on believing he is the best wrestler in all the land but now he’s got two national championships to prove it.

