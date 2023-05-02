Penn State’s Cael Sanderson added another accolade to his coaching resume on Monday.

Sanderson was named as Win Magazines’ 2023 Dan Gable Coach of the Year award for his leadership over the Nittany Lions this past wrestling season. The selection is the fourth time Sanderson has won this award, but the first time since 2017.

Under Sanderson’s guidance, Penn State won the 2023 team title with ease, defeating second-place Iowa by 55 points. The Nittany Lions also named eight All-Americans in the process.

Sanderson has led Penn State to 10 national titles since his first season coaching the Nittany Lions during the 2009-10 season. During that span, Sanderson has helped produce 34 individual national champions.

