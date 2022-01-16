The actuality of achieving one’s dream to wrestle under the brightest lights college wrestling has to offer can only last for so long.

Penn State’s Brady Berge made his official return to the mat against No. 14 Rutgers on Sunday and is seizing an opportunity many thought had passed him by.

After a knee injury he suffered at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, the Minnesota native formally announced he was stepping away from competition due to his injury and the multiple concussions he had sustained over his career.

After a brief stint as an assistant coach at South Dakota State, Berge has returned to Happy Valley.

Creighton Edsell had previously served as the Nittany Lions’ starter at 165, but his role appears as if it may be in jeopardy.

Berge competed at 157 just a season ago, a weight class Penn State has struggled in this season, but according to Cael Sanderson, Berge will compete at 165 for the foreseeable future.

“He's kind of pushed through those things, and when he’s gotten knocked down, he's gotten back up,” Sanderson said. “I think it was a blessing for him to step away from the sport and jump into coaching.”

In his debut, Berge was able to defeat Andrew Clark of the Scarlet Knights 5-1.

It is also worth mentioning Berge showed no signs of the injuries that originally forced him to retire.

Unlike last season, Berge didn’t wrestle with any sort of special protective headgear. There also wasn’t any extra protection around his knee that he had injured the last time he donned a Nittany Lion singlet.

“It’s a really good opportunity for him, and it's cool to watch just because I know the things that he's been dealing with,” Roman Bravo-Young said. “It’s cool to see him back in the lineup.”

Bravo-Young wasn’t the only blue and white wrestler to recognize the significance of their teammate’s return to the mat.

Carter Starocci also had some knowledge of what Berge had been dealing with behind the scenes and acknowledged there had been a mental hurdal that Berge needed to clear.

“It’s truly a blessing from God because I remember when he was on the team, and he was struggling a lot,” Starocci said. “I think he was his biggest enemy, and he would psych himself out.”

Like his coach, Starocci is also of the mindset that the time away from the sport may have been beneficial.

“It's good that he got time away,” Starocci said. “He was coaching, which is a different view of the sport because you have to explain it, and you really can't control anything out there so it's a different point of view.”

Due to his coaching position, some wondered what kind of physical condition Berge would be in and how soon he would be able to compete.

Officially, Berge has spent less than two weeks with the team, so one can only wonder what the ceiling is for not only himself, but now for the Penn State team as a whole.

“I think he's going to build as the year goes on,” Starocci said, “and we're going to do good.”

Berge’s window to wrestle might not be as open as it was the first time he was officially added to the Penn State wrestling roster, but his future is once again in his own hands.

“He can coach for the next 50 years if he wants, but you only have a short window to compete,” Sanderson said. “We're hopeful that things can go his way. Obviously, that's up to him.”

