Few programs have dominated a singular college sport like Penn State has in wrestling.

The Nittany Lions have won nine national titles since the program was created in 1909, which is currently good for third-most all-time behind only Oklahoma State and Big Ten rival Iowa.

While Penn State’s nine national titles speak for themselves, what makes that number stand out even more is the incredible run of success the program has found in the last decade.

Since the hiring of Cael Sanderson in 2010, the blue and white has won eight national championships in the span of just over a decade.

As Penn State prepares to return to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, here’s a look back at some of the program’s most impressive title runs.

1953

Despite competing for 44 seasons, Penn State had never been able to establish itself at the very top of the sport.

The Nittany Lions had dominated the EIWA conference leading up to 1953, beginning at the start of the decade. Led by coach Charlie “Doc” Spiedel, the blue and white hadn’t lost a single conference dual meet since 1950.

This impressive mark would continue the following season, as the Nittany Lions went 9-0 on their way to an EIWA conference title in 1953.

Penn State would ultimately go on to claim its first national title as it recorded 21 points, which was six more than second-place Oklahoma.

The Nittany Lions would have only one individual national champion in 191-pounder Hudson Samson, but they were able to witness five of their wrestlers earn All-American recognition.

2011

While the 2011 season saw Penn State earn its second national title, it more importantly marked the beginning of a run of dominance few collegiate programs have ever seen.

Sanderson earned Big Ten Coach of The Year honors en route to his first team national title in his career.

The Nittany Lions ended the season at the top of the sport, finishing in front of second-place Cornell and third-place Iowa with 107.5 team points.

Penn State had five wrestlers earn All-American honors, with sophomore Quentin Wright winning the national crown at 184 pounds.

2016

To say 2016 was a perfect season for Penn State somehow feels like an understatement.

The program went a perfect 16-0 in the regular season before winning the Big Ten Tournament and watching three Nittany Lions win conference titles.

On the national stage, the blue and white certainly lived up to any and all expectations. Penn State finished in first place with 123 points and outscored runner-up Oklahoma by 25.5 points.

Penn State saw five of its wrestlers make the finals, but only Nico Megaludis and Zain Retherford took home national titles at the 125-pound and the 149-pound weight classes, respectively. To go along with its two national champions, the program produced six All-Americans that season as well.

The 2016 crown marked the sixth NCAA Tournament win for the Nittany Lions.

2018

Penn State would go on to its third-straight undefeated regular season in 2018 but would not be able to claim the Big Ten conference title as the team finished as the runner-up to Ohio State.

Luckily for fans of the blue and white, Sanderson and his squad had more than enough left in the tank to remind the wrestling community who was still the No. 1 program in the sport.

The Nittany Lions would go on to clinch their eighth team title in thrilling fashion, as Bo Nickal’s victory over Ohio State’s Myles Martin in the 184-pound title bout secured Penn State its sixth national title in seven years.

Officially, Penn State would finish in first place with 141.5 points, only a mere eight points ahead of the second-place Buckeyes.

Along with Nickal, Penn State’s Vincenzo Joseph, Jason Nolf and Zain Retherford would all claim national championships at their respective weight classes. In addition to their four national champions, eight Nittany Lions would go on to earn All-American status.

2019

The 2019 season garnered the Nittany Lions their ninth — and most recent — NCAA crown.

After completing its fourth consecutive undefeated regular season, Penn State would this time go on to win its sixth Big Ten title, tying a program-record four Big Ten individual conference champions.

The blue and white would go on to see the same success it saw in conference competition at the national level.

Penn State would once again find itself in first place with 137.5 team points, finishing one spot ahead of Ohio State by a whopping margin of 41 points.

Nolf, Nickal and heavyweight Anthony Cassar would all return to Happy Valley as national champions, with Nickal receiving the NCAA’s Most Dominant Wrestler Award for his showing in the tournament.