Penn State’s starting lineup may be as deep as it's been all season, but it will need major contributions from sophomore Beau Bartlett if it wants to make noise in the postseason.

In just his second season, and first full season, Bartlett is still learning and making adjustments to the level of competition at the collegiate level.

The four-time national prep champion is considered by many to be a more natural 141-pound wrestler, but Bartlett made the jump to 149 last season and has served as the Nittany Lions’ starter at the weight class ever since.

“Contrary to popular belief, I do not weigh 143 pounds and am wrestling 149,” Bartlett said. “I'm a little bit bigger than that.”

Over the summer Bartlett competed at, and won, the UWW Junior National Championships at 65 kilograms, equivalent to about 143 pounds.

While he has seen success on the world stage, Bartlett is still learning at the college level.

Given the pandemic-shortened year in his true freshman season, Bartlett has yet to wrestle a full season and is aware there's a learning curve.

“We've been trying to get bigger for the future,” Bartlett said. “These guys are tall, but whatever happens, happens.”

Bartlett certainly has the ability to wrestle and be successful at 141, but that spot in Penn State’s starting lineup is currently held by reigning national champion Nick Lee.

The decision for him to go to 149 was not made by the coaching staff, but by himself, the sophomore said.

“I walked into a lift one day last summer I was like ‘Man, I kind of like lifting weights, why not?’” Bartlett said.

The Tempe, Arizona, native also noted the coaching staff typically allows for decisions like those to be made by the athlete.

Aside from the physical adjustments he’s had to make, Bartlett is still working on the mental side of things and mastering the level of energy he brings to each match.

“Since coming to college, I've tried to create a lot more energy and bring that same energy to each match,” Bartlett said. “If anything, I feel like I'm up for big matches, and I'm trying to get my energy up for smaller matches, like non-Big Ten matches or maybe non top-10 teams.

“But I know when it is time to go — I bring it no matter what.”

Bartlett served as the team’s starter at 149 last season and represented the blue and white at the Big Ten tournament a season ago where he went just 1-2 but did manage a pin.

Cael Sanderson likes what he has seen from his young wrestler, though, and said he believes there is the potential for him to compete with the top wrestlers at the weight class as early as this season.

“He's a winner,” Sanderson said. “He's a great kid, he works hard, he does everything right so he's improving.”

While Bartlett has wrestled to a record of 8-2 on the season and currently sits as the No. 19 wrestler at 149 pounds, the Nittany Lions have just begun their meets against Big Ten opponents and the competition the sophomore will see from here on out only gets more challenging.

However, Sanderson said he believes Bartlett is up for the task.

“I think he's getting better every match, and I think he’s a threat,” Sanderson said. “He can compete with anybody, but he also needs to be able to go out there, let it rip a little bit and just have some fun. I think we're seeing more and more of that.”

At this point in time, Sanderson said he doesn’t know where Bartlett’s future lies in terms of what weight class he will be wrestling at, but that’s something Sanderson and the rest of the coaching staff will address once the season is over.

Bartlett, though, is confident in himself at either weight class.

For now, Bartlett is the blue and white’s starter at 149, and he is expected to play a large role in its journey toward a national championship.

“I'm pretty comfortable going either way in the future at 141 and 149,” Bartlett said. “I think we can limit it down to those two, but I feel comfortable either way and just learning to grow. I'm feeling more comfortable with each match and whatever happens — I'm excited.”

