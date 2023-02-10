Michael Jackson once said, “You’ve been hit by a smooth criminal.” On Friday night, Aaron Brooks was the smooth criminal.

Penn State defeated Rutgers 33-8 to remain perfect on the 2022-23 wrestling season, which was probably not surprising to anyone but a few overly-confident Scarlet Knight faithful. The Nittany Lions had the upper hand in eight of the 10 weight classes, with the two outliers being 125 pounds and 133 pounds due to another Roman Bravo-Young rest day.

While the front half of Penn State’s lineup has improved considerably since last season, the back half of the lineup has been a consistent anchor of dependability for the blue and white. One of the main contributors is Brooks, who mans the 184-pound slot.

Brooks is a back-to-back national champion at the weight class and currently sits atop the rankings at 184 pounds.

Entering the dual meet, the 184-pound bout between No. 1 Brooks and No. 14 Brian Soldano, Rutgers’ highest ranked wrestler, was the featured match of the night. Soldano was 20-6 on the season prior to his meeting with Brooks, who has a less-experienced 8-1 record this season.

This is where the “Smooth Criminal” reference comes into play.

Despite going up against a top-15 wrestler in the country, Brooks made Soldano look like baby food, for lack of a better phrase. Brooks pickpocketed Soldano with two ankle picks that landed Soldano flat on his rear end. Pair that with two other takedowns, one of which resulted in four near-fall swipes after Brooks turned Soldano on his back.

By the end of the first period, Brooks led No. 14 Soldano 12-3. Before the second period got the chance to end, Brooks had ended the bout prematurely with an 18-3 technical fall.

With the win, Brooks further ensured that he’ll remain at the No. 1 spot when the next edition of the InterMat poll releases on Tuesday.

Brooks’ only loss of the season was a 9-7 decision against No. 4 Marcus Coleman on Dec. 20, 2022 when Penn State faced Iowa State as part of the Collegiate Wrestling Duals. However, the loss to Coleman was the last time Brooks faced an obstacle.

The two-time defending champion has bounced back in a big way since the turn of the new year. In 2023, Brooks has wrestled five times and has won all five, three by technical fall. Brooks’ continued dominance, with the exception of his match against Coleman, dates back to something he said on Jan. 17.

“I'm just making sure, you know, I'm hitting all my strides, feeling good nutritionally, spiritually, mentally, just locking it in, because then this part of the season goes by really fast,” Brooks said.

While Brooks said that the Big Ten schedule “goes by really fast” almost a month ago, it’s almost completely gone now. Penn State will wrap up its Big Ten play on Sunday against Maryland in Rec Hall, followed by a home meeting versus Clarion on Feb. 19.

After that, the Nittany Lions will prepare for the postseason, as the Big Ten tournament and NCAA championships are spread less than two weeks apart. At that point it becomes a battle of attrition, making Brooks’ late-season performance even more appealing to the Penn State coaching staff.

“This time of the year, I think up and down the line, people have bumps and bruises,” Cael Sanderson said in January. “Every team's in the same boat.”

