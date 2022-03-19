DETROIT — In what will be a day filled with finals wrestling, the best matchup will be one that not only crowns a national champion, but one that will settle a head-to-head score that is tied at one win a piece.

Penn State’s Aaron Brooks will take center stage Saturday, wrestling Michigan’s Myles Amine Saturday for the 184 pound national title.

The pair have met twice this season, each earning a single win over the other.

Their previous matchup came roughly two weeks ago in Lincoln, Nebraska, in a match that saw Amine earn a win in sudden victory over the Nittany Lion to win the Big Ten title.

Brooks was well aware of his seeding heading into the annual NCAA Wrestling Championships, and the junior knew he would likely see the Wolverine if he made it to that stage in his quest to repeat as national champion.

“You kind of figure who it'll be, when you look at the brackets,” Brooks said. “You want to picture yourself in the finals, and when you look at these guys — you can kinda tell.”

Despite beating him in the regular season, Brooks fell to the elder Amine in the final round of the conference tournament.

The loss marked just the second loss of Brooks three-year career and the first since his freshman campaign.

Brooks surely intends on bringing his best to center stage come Saturday evening, but the Amine plays a role in that.

“A bronze medalist, 25-years of age, he's been in the game awhile, a worthy opponent — it's a blessing,” Brooks said. “He's going to bring out the best in me tomorrow, and I'm sure I will do the same for him.”

Brooks is right in saying he offers added motivation to the Michigan wrestler.

While Amine may be the more seasoned competitor of the two, the younger Nittany Lion is certainly one of the more talented wrestlers the San Marino native has competed against.

“Absolutely,” Amine said when asked if Brooks brought out the best in him. “At the end of the day I want to tear his head off on the mat, but you look forward to competing against great competitors. That's what makes you evolve in the sport.”

The Nittany Lions are notorious for their defense and opposing wrestlers are well aware of how difficult it can be to score on them.

Brooks is no different, as Amine has managed to score just seven total points against him.

In their first matchup, Amine fell to the blue and white wrestler 3-1 and the narrow margin of victory may have played a factor in the wrestlers progression throughout the rest of the season.

The graduate student said, some of the narrow defeats he suffered throughout his career are what have allowed him to improve as a wrestler.

“Close losses stung the most, and that’s what propelled me to try to exceed the expectation of what I had the previous day,” Amine said. “I think that just goes to the whole sport of wrestling. I think the best competitors will tell you they love to face the best guys in the world.”

The third matchup between Brooks and Amine is sure to be tight and is sure to be a thriller for those watching.

Penn State’s Cael Sanderson has had his fair share of success under the brightest lights the sport has to offer, both as a wrestler and as a coach.

He is no stranger to winning close matches and those who have wrestled under him have been known to do the same, particularly in the later rounds of tournaments.

“Big matches are decided in little key areas, simple areas, fundamental areas, but Aaron is wrestling great,” Sanderson said.

Sanderson and his staff have had two weeks to prepare their 184-pound star for this match.

Whether that preparation will result in a national championship or not remains to be seen, but Brooks said his coaching staff has prepared him the right way throughout his career and are responsible for the success he has seen.

“They're the best coaches in the world, second to none,” Brooks said. “I give credit to the coaches. I'm blessed to be at the place I'm at. It's just a blessing. I'm grateful. Whenever you're in a place like that, you are prepared the right way, so thanks to my coaches.”

