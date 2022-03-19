DETROIT — In what may have been the most anticipated match of the entire tournament, Aaron Brooks completed his trilogy with Michigan’s Myles Amine on top.

Brooks earned his second career national title at 184 pounds by besting an Olympic bronze medalist, cementing his place at the top of the 184-pound hierarchy.

After falling to Amine in the final round of the Big Ten Tournament, the Nittany Lion got the best of the Wolverine when it mattered the most, coming away with the win 5-3.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Breaking: Penn State wrestling clinches 2022 NCAA Tournament title DETROIT — Falling short in its quest for a Big Ten team title, Penn State found itself back …