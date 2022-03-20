DETROIT — Penn State’s Aaron Brook’s season-long journey through the 184-pound weight class was a storyline good enough for Hollywood.

Well, maybe that storybook journey wasn’t following his journey through the entire weight class, maybe just against Michigan’s Myles Amine.

From beginning to end, the pair appeared destined to face one another for the national title in Detroit come season’s end.

After winning their first matchup in the regular season, the Wolverine upset Brooks in the final round of the Big Ten Tournament.

That loss wouldn’t just serve as a source of motivation, but as a wakeup call from one of Brook’s biggest influences in life.

“After that loss with Amine, I think that was God calling me,” Brooks said. “He woke me up.”

If Brooks received a call he certainly listened to what the man on the other end of the line had to say.

With two weeks to prepare for the NCAA Tournament, the Nittany Lion reassessed his lifestyle to make sure he was living his life through his religion and doing the most with the talents he has been gifted.

“He was calling me for a purpose,” Brooks said. “This platform is great to wrestle on, but it's to glorify God. This stuff comes and goes. I'm blessed with this opportunity, these gifts. They're not mine.

“He gives them to me to bring glory to him.”

Outside of his lifestyle, Brooks took those two weeks of preparation to reassess his wrestling technique.

In the time off the Penn State wrestler identified weak points in his technique that made him susceptible to opponent’s takedown attempts.

“I had to wrestle hard, and sometimes, I get overzealous and I raise both my hands,” Brooks said. “That's when you see Amine was able to shoot under and in 30-seconds get two takedowns.”

While the Nittany Lion took time to prepare for a potential third match with Amine this season, he didn’t require a great deal of attention from his coach.

Cael Sanderson said Brooks knew exactly what he had to take care of to bounce back after the loss.

It wasn’t until Saturday, though, that the fateful rematch finally came to fruition, and it was Brooks who came out on top, dominating his opponent for the majority of the three periods of action.

The blue and white wrestler scored a first-period takedown and successfully ride out his opponent for the entirety of the second period, never once showing any signs of relinquishing his lead.

Brooks wasn’t only dominant, but the junior wrestled with poise and composure, one that mimics his corner of coaches.

“My coaches [are] masters,” Brooks said. “Just listening to them, going out there, staying calm, pursuing the game plan and wrestling hard.”

The now two-time national champion was never really in much trouble throughout the entire championship bout.

The Nittany Lion would eventually defeat the Olympic bronze medalist Amine and win by way of a 5-3 decision.

“There's so many great wrestlers in this tournament,” Sanderson said. “ [There’s] such a razor thin line between winning and losing all the way through the bracket, a lot of great competitors, great teams and coaches.”

The bout between Brooks and Amine was just one of the 10 championship matchups that took place Saturday.

The Little Caesars Arena was filled with over 18,000 crazed fans watching some of the most talented wrestlers in the world compete against one another.

Despite the bright lights though, the Hagerstown, Maryland, native felt right at home.

Those close to Brooks were present for the final match of his junior season, and he said having their support made the victory that much sweeter.

“I come out, I see my family there, it reminds me of where I started when you're in junior league, and that's your corner,” Brooks said. “You've got your mom video taping, your dad who’s your coach. I looked to them. I look up, you know God's got me. They've got me. I see my coaches.

“I'm at home wherever I'm at when they're with me. It means a lot to me to share it with them.”

